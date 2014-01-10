* BSE index gains 0.22 pct; NSE ends 0.05 pct higher
* Manappuram Finance surges to daily limit for a second day
* Jubilant FoodWorks fall; MSCI excludes stock from indexes
* Hindalco falls after peer Alcoa disappoints on results,
outlook
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Jan 10 Indian shares provisionally edged
up on Friday after touching their highest intraday level in
nearly a week as software services exporters rose after Infosys
Ltd's quarterly earnings beat market expectations.
However, broader gains on Friday were capped after banking
shares fell 1.5 percent on caution ahead of key
inflation data next week, which are critical ahead of the
Reserve Bank of India's interest rate decision on Jan. 28.
Worries on India's economy also lingered as its trade
deficit widened in December, raising fears it could pose
pressure on the country's fragile current account balance.
November factory data is due later in the day.
Traders are also waiting for a key report on U.S. jobs later
in the day.
"Easing inflation part is widely known while fiscal deficit
has seen rapid acceleration. Shares may remain subdued as only
IT and pharma are performing while rest of the market remains
weak," said Phani Sekhar, a fund manager at Angel Broking.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.22 percent, or 45.12
points, to 20,758.49. For the week, the index fell 0.44 percent
marking its second consecutive weekly fall.
The broader NSE index rose 0.05 percent, or 3.1
points, to 6,171.45. It has lost 0.64 percent for the week.
Both indexes earlier hit their highest intraday level since
Jan. 2.
Infosys Ltd gained 2.9 percent after the
second-largest Indian software services exporter posted a 21
percent rise in quarterly net profit, beating analysts'
estimates.
Wipro Ltd gained 2.3 percent while Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd rose 1.7 percent. HCL
Technologies Ltd ended 1 percent higher.
ITC Ltd rose 2.2 percent on value buying after
falling nearly 6 percent since October until Thursday's close
compared with a 2.1 percent fall in the NSE index in the same
period.
Manappuram Finance surged 20 percent, its maximum
daily limit, for a second consecutive day after the central bank
relaxed gold-lending rules for non-bank finance companies.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to 'buy'
from 'underperform' and raised its target to 25 rupees from 13.1
rupees after the RBI move.
Shares in Muthoot Finance, another gold-based
lender, rose 7.7 percent adding to Thursday's 20 percent surge.
However, among stocks that fell, Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd
ended 3 percent lower after earlier marking its lowest
intraday level since Nov. 5 as index provider MSCI excludes the
Domino's Pizza franchisee in India from its small cap indexes.
Hindalco Industries Ltd fell 2 percent after its
global peer Alcoa Inc, the largest U.S. aluminium
producer, reported a massive quarterly loss on Thursday and gave
a stagnant outlook on global aluminium demand.
(Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)