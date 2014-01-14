* BSE index falls 0.48 pct; NSE ends 0.49 pct lower * Ranbaxy falls on USFDA concerns; brokers downgrade * Yes Bank profit may beat estimates-StarMine By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Jan 14 Indian shares fell on Tuesday led by declines in software exporters such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd on profit-taking after the recent run-up on better-than-expected quarterly results by peer Infosys Ltd. . Falls also tracked weak global shares as a batch of weak earnings pre-announcements in the United States sparked concerns that the upcoming reporting season may disappoint, leaving some indexes looking expensive after a bumper 2013. After India's retail inflation in December eased to a three-month low on Monday, traders are eyeing December wholesale price inflation, seen at 7 percent and due Wednesday, and considered to be key ahead of the central bank's rate review on Jan. 28. Retail prices rose an annual 9.87 percent last month, slower than expected, as vegetable prices fell, giving some relief to policymakers struggling to contain price pressures as growth hovers at a decade low. Also, a surprise contraction in industrial production and a slowdown in merchandise exports growth, which have dampened hopes of a rebound in Asia's third-largest economy, further reduces the chances of a rate hike, dealers said. "Growth for India has bottomed out and even valuations look reasonable. Inflation has eased and I think a delay in rate action by the RBI governor signifies he may side with growth," said Nandkumar Surti, managing director and chief executive officer at JP Morgan Asset Management. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.48 percent, or 101.33 points, to end at 21,032.88, after rising over 2 percent over the last two consecutive sessions. The broader NSE index lost 0.49 percent, or 30.90 points, to end at 6,241.85. Software companies fell on profit-taking after the recent run-up on Infosys' better-than-expected quarterly results. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 1.8 percent, HCL Technologies Ltd ended down 1.7 percent and Wipro Ltd lost 1.4 percent. Infosys, however, closed 0.6 percent higher. CMC Ltd fell 10.5 percent after its October-December profit rose 15.53 percent to 705.4 million rupees, falling short of some analysts expectations. Ranbaxy Laboratories fell 2 percent, adding to Monday's 5.4 percent slump, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration raised concerns about manufacturing practices at one of its factories. India's retail stocks fell after the newly-elected provincial government in India's national capital on Monday barred foreign supermarkets from setting up shop, a blow to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's efforts to attract overseas investment and revive the economy. Trent Ltd fell 2.7 percent while Shopper's Stop Ltd ended 1.7 percent lower. However, among other stocks that gained, Yes Bank Ltd rose 2.3 percent a day ahead of its October-December results. The bank may beat consensus profit forecast when it reports results, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates showed. Cairn India Ltd rose 2 percent after mining conglomerate Vedanta Resources Plc said it received 99.89 percentage of votes in favour of a proposed share buyback worth up to 57.25 billion rupees ($924 million) by its Indian oil and gas unit. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar steadies after two-day fall, Nowotny helps euro * Brent holds above $106 but brighter supply outlook drags * Shares sell off on U.S. earnings worry * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Sunil Nair)