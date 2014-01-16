* BSE index falls 0.11 pct; NSE ends 0.03 pct lower * Telecom stocks fall on spectrum bidding worries, Reliance entry * HCL Technologies hits record high after Q2 profit beat By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Jan 16 Indian shares ended marginally lower on Thursday, retracing from their highest levels in five weeks, as mobile carriers such as Idea Cellular slumped on possible high bidding prices at a spectrum auction next month with eight companies applying. Consolidation came after shares rose in three of four sessions as of Wednesday, marking a 2.8 percent gain for the BSE index on rising bets the central bank would keep interest rates unchanged at its Jan. 28 meet. The bets of a status quo on rates got a boost after data on Wednesday showed headline inflation fell to a five-month low. The central bank governor kept rates unchanged in his last review after two consecutive hikes. "Indian shares would continue to edge higher till the RBI policy. Also, it's better that the environment remains positive in markets as the government plans to sell stakes in various companies," said G Chokkalingam, founder of research and fund advisory company Equinomics. Traders say an optimistic start to the December-quarter earnings season by Infosys Ltd and HCL Technologies is expected to be strengthened by Tata Consultancy Services, which reports later in the day. Reliance Industries' earnings on Friday would keep the sentiment positive. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.11 percent, or 24.31 points, to end at 21,265.18, after earlier marking its highest intraday level since Dec. 9. The broader NSE index lost 0.03 percent, or 2 points, to end at 6,318.90, but still managed to close above the psychologically important 6,300 level. Mobile carriers slumped on concerns over possible high bidding prices at a spectrum auction next month after eight companies applied to bid, signalling much stronger competition than expected. Idea Cellular Ltd slumped 7.2 percent, marking its biggest single-day percentage fall since May 2010, while Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 4.8 percent, the most since September 2013. Reliance Communications dropped 4.2 percent, just marginally away from marking its highest intraday level since August 2013. LIC Housing Finance fell 1 percent after its December-quarter net profit rose by 38.2 percent to 3.27 billion rupees, falling short of some analysts' expectations. TCS fell 0.1 percent ahead of its October-December results later in the day. However, HCL Technologies Ltd rose 4.5 percent after earlier rising to a record high of 1,398 rupees after the company's December-quarter consolidated net profit rose more than expected. Bajaj Auto rose 0.7 percent after the company reported a better-than-expected 10.5 percent increase in quarterly net profit, helped by foreign exchange gains and as higher revenues from exports helped offset weak demand for its vehicles. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Aussie dollar slumps to 3-1/2-year low after jobs data * Oil falls below $107 as supply outlook improves * Stocks, dollar cheered by global economy pick-up * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)