* BSE index falls 0.11 pct; NSE ends 0.03 pct lower
* Telecom stocks fall on spectrum bidding worries, Reliance
entry
* HCL Technologies hits record high after Q2 profit beat
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Jan 16 Indian shares ended marginally
lower on Thursday, retracing from their highest levels in five
weeks, as mobile carriers such as Idea Cellular slumped on
possible high bidding prices at a spectrum auction next month
with eight companies applying.
Consolidation came after shares rose in three of four
sessions as of Wednesday, marking a 2.8 percent gain for the BSE
index on rising bets the central bank would keep interest rates
unchanged at its Jan. 28 meet.
The bets of a status quo on rates got a boost after data on
Wednesday showed headline inflation fell to a five-month low.
The central bank governor kept rates unchanged in his last
review after two consecutive hikes.
"Indian shares would continue to edge higher till the RBI
policy. Also, it's better that the environment remains positive
in markets as the government plans to sell stakes in various
companies," said G Chokkalingam, founder of research and fund
advisory company Equinomics.
Traders say an optimistic start to the December-quarter
earnings season by Infosys Ltd and HCL Technologies
is expected to be strengthened by Tata Consultancy
Services, which reports later in the day. Reliance
Industries' earnings on Friday would keep the
sentiment positive.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.11 percent, or 24.31
points, to end at 21,265.18, after earlier marking its highest
intraday level since Dec. 9.
The broader NSE index lost 0.03 percent, or 2
points, to end at 6,318.90, but still managed to close above the
psychologically important 6,300 level.
Mobile carriers slumped on concerns over possible high
bidding prices at a spectrum auction next month after eight
companies applied to bid, signalling much stronger competition
than expected.
Idea Cellular Ltd slumped 7.2 percent, marking its
biggest single-day percentage fall since May 2010, while Bharti
Airtel Ltd fell 4.8 percent, the most since September
2013.
Reliance Communications dropped 4.2 percent, just
marginally away from marking its highest intraday level since
August 2013.
LIC Housing Finance fell 1 percent after its
December-quarter net profit rose by 38.2 percent to 3.27 billion
rupees, falling short of some analysts'
expectations.
TCS fell 0.1 percent ahead of its October-December results
later in the day.
However, HCL Technologies Ltd rose 4.5 percent
after earlier rising to a record high of 1,398 rupees after the
company's December-quarter consolidated net profit rose more
than expected.
Bajaj Auto rose 0.7 percent after the company
reported a better-than-expected 10.5 percent increase in
quarterly net profit, helped by foreign exchange gains and as
higher revenues from exports helped offset weak demand for its
vehicles.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)