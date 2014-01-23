* BSE index closes higher 0.17 pct; NSE index up 0.11 pct
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India's benchmark BSE index hit a
second consecutive record closing high on Thursday after Larsen
& Toubro surged as its quarterly profit margins beat
expectations, although falls in rate-sensitive auto makers
prevented broader gains.
Indian shares have been flirting with record highs since
late last year, driven largely by heavy buying of blue chip
exporters by foreign investors, worth $20 billion in 2013.
However, a slew of uncertainties are clouding the outlook,
including general elections due by May, U.S. Federal Reserve
tapering, and more recently, a recommendation from the central
bank to overhaul monetary policy.
"Overall the market remains sceptical, mainly on macro
concerns. Though market participants remain confident about
growth, the political situation is worrying. We are cautiously
optimistic in the medium term," said Deven Choksey, managing
director at KR Choksey Securities.
"We expect RBI to come back to the growth stand rather than
controlling inflation, and we need to wait and watch that."
As part of those recommendations, the Reserve Bank of India
wants to prioritise taming high consumer inflation, raising the
prospect of higher interest rates and, thus, concerns ahead of
its policy review on Tuesday.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.17 percent to a
record closing high of 21,373.66, marking four straight days of
gains during which it has gained 1.5 percent.
still below an all-time high of 21,483.74 hit on Dec. 9.
The broader NSE index gained 0.11 percent to
6,345.65, just short of its record closing high of 6,363.90 hit
on Dec. 9.
Foreign investors have remained buyers of Indian shares this
year, with net purchases totalling 24.41 billion rupees ($394.70
million) so far.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 2.8 percent after the
company's October-December margins beat estimates, while other
engineering firms such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
gained 0.74 percent.
Shares in Raymond Ltd closed up 1.08 percent after
the textiles maker reported late on Wednesday a more than
four-fold increase in its October-December quarter net profit.
.
However, rate-sensitive auto makers fell on worries that
higher interest rates would curb sales by making financing
vehicles more expensive.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell 2.88 percent and Tata
Motors Ltd dropped 0.65 percent.
Shares in gold retailers, including Titan Co and
Gitanjali Gems, rose sharply after ruling Congress
party leader Sonia Gandhi wrote to the federal government for a
cut in the record import duty on gold..
Shares in Biocon Ltd and KPIT Technologies
fell after earnings disappointed some investors.
($1 = 61.8450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)