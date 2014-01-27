* BSE index falls 2.02 pct; NSE ends 2.09 pct lower * India's volatility index surges on emerging market turmoil * Glenmark shares gain; Oct-Dec earnings beat forecasts By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Jan 27 Indian shares slumped more than 2 percent on Monday, marking their biggest daily fall since Sept. 3 as a rout in emerging markets hit blue chips, while lenders were hurt further by caution ahead of the central bank's policy review. The benchmark BSE index has fallen 3.1 percent since hitting a record closing high on Thursday, reflecting how sentiment has changed suddenly as the U.S. Federal Reserve is poised to continue reducing its monetary stimulus and as fears rise of an economic slowdown in China. The global factors have raised fears that foreign investors will start exiting India after buying a net $20.10 billion of shares in 2013. Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth 1.96 billion rupees ($31.37 million) on Friday but are still net buyers of 32.77 billion rupees this year. Investors are also cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday. Although analysts still think the Reserve Bank of India will keep interest rates on hold, expectations of a rate hike are increasing after the central bank made fighting high consumer inflation a priority. India's NSE volatility index, considered at times as an investor fear gauge, surged 17 percent, reflecting the uncertainty. "The market's reaction to the global contagion will be short-lived due to improvements in our current account. I think the RBI would support growth tomorrow and not just focus on inflation," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities. The benchmark BSE index slumped 2.02 percent, or 426.11 points, to end at 20,707.45, marking its biggest daily decline since a 3.45 percent fall on Sept. 3 when domestic shares were hit by worries about military tensions in Syria. The broader NSE index lost 2.09 percent, or 130.90 points, to end at 6,135.85, closing below the technically important 6,200 level. Among blue chip shares, Reliance Industries fell 2.8 percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd lost 2.6 percent. Banks were among the leading decliners ahead of the RBI's policy review. ICICI Bank Ltd slumped 4.6 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd fell 3.6 percent. Meanwhile, Tata Motors Ltd plunged 6 percent after the automaker's managing director, Karl Slym, died when he fell from a hotel room in Bangkok in what police said on Monday could be a possible suicide. Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd lost 8 percent, adding to Friday's 19.43 percent plunge, as the drug maker continues to reel after the U.S. drug regulator banned more of its products. Among stocks that gained, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose 5 percent after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. Opto Circuits surged 12.5 percent after a Press Trust of India report carried by the Business Standard newspaper's website said Goldman Sachs is likely to acquire a 26 percent stake in the Indian medical equipment maker for around 3 billion rupees, citing sources. Opto officials were not immediately reachable for comments. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar touches 7-week low vs yen * Brent eases towards $107 on China slowdown * Emerging market anxiety hits Asian shares * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA ($1 = 62.4900 Indian rupees) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)