* BSE index falls 0.18 pct; NSE ends 0.1 pct lower * ICICI Bank drags; CEO says bad loans to continue in coming quarters * Bharti falls on India voice, Africa margins * Maruti Suzuki rebounds; selloff seen as overdone By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Jan 29 India's NSE index fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to its lowest close in two months as banks were hit after biggest Indian private lender ICICI Bank said bad loans had risen and it would set aside more funds. Indian banks had already fallen 0.3 percent on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank of India surprised investors by raising interest rates for the third time in five months to contain inflation. The hike in rates did help boost the rupee at a time when emerging markets were under pressure, but stock investors are concerned about its potential impact on economic growth. Overseas investors have sold shares worth $452 million since Thursday's close amid turmoil in emerging markets. Volumes on the benchmark BSE index sank to the lowest in four days, with caution also prevailing ahead of the conclusion of the United States Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to continue reducing its monthly bond purchases by $10 billion a month. "I think the decision on tapering is crucial for global markets including India. $5-10 billion is okay but anything beyond that would be a shock for us," said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, managing director at Destimoney Securities Pvt Ltd. The broader NSE index lost 0.1 percent, or 6 points, to end at 6,120.25, its lowest close since Nov. 28. The BSE index fell 0.18 percent, or 36.21 points, to end at 20,647.30, extending its losing streak for a fourth consecutive session. ICICI Bank Ltd fell 1.7 percent after its chief executive officer said she expects addition in bad loans and restructured debt to continue in the coming quarters. The bank's December-quarter net non-performing loans rose to 0.94 percent versus 0.76 percent a year ago. Among other financial stocks, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd fell 0.7 percent while State Bank of India Ltd ended 1.4 percent lower. Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 1.3 percent, having earlier risen as much as 2.86 percent, after October-December voice minutes on its India mobile network grew 1.47 percent quarter-on-quarter, lagging some analysts' expectations. Sesa Sterlite fell 3.2 percent after the company reported December-quarter net profit of 18.68 billion rupees, which lagged some analysts expectations. Among stocks that gained, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 6.9 percent, recovering from an 8.2 percent drop on Tuesday due to concerns about Suzuki Motor's plans to invest $488 million to build a car plant in India's Gujarat state. Havells India Ltd rose 3.3 percent after the company said its December-quarter net profit rose 28.3 percent to 1.21 billion rupees. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar firms as investors brace for more Fed tapering * Oil rises nearly $2 to 2014 high on spread trade * Asia enjoys relief rally as Turkey takes bold step * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)