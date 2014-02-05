* BSE index gains 0.24 pct; NSE ends 0.36 pct higher * NSE index takes support at 200-DMA for a second day * FIIs sell shares worth $800 million over last 8 days By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Feb 5 India's NSE index rose on Wednesday after hitting a four-month low in the previous session as blue chips such as Tata Motors recovered on value-buying, although the outlook remains cautious given continued selling by foreign investors. A slight recovery in the HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' index last month also helped improve sentiment, although the data out on Wednesday continued to show a contraction. Still, the outlook remains cautious as Asian shares remain under pressure as part of an emerging market shakeout driven by the Federal Reserve's gradual scaledown of monetary stimulus and fears of a slowdown in China. Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth $196.3 million on Tuesday, bringing their total over the previous eight sessions - or roughly since the start of the emerging market selloff - to $800 million. "The outlook remains cautious as one cannot ignore that India is also an emerging market and we are not prone to what happens in other markets," said Kaushik Dani, a fund manager with Peerless Mutual Fund. The broader NSE index rose 0.36 percent, or 21.50 points, to 6,022.40. The index found support at its 200-day moving average for a second consecutive day after falling below that level at one point on Tuesday. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.24 percent, or 49.10 points, to 20,261.03. Among blue chips, Tata Motors Ltd gained 2.7 percent, adding to Tuesday's 2.8 percent rise after falling 12.9 percent in the eight sessions till Monday, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 2 percent. HDFC Bank Ltd rose 1.1 percent, while Coal India ended 2.4 percent higher. Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, India's biggest generic drugmaker by revenue, jumped 5.7 percent after it posted a narrower net loss in the latest quarter, helped by ramped-up sales of two acne drugs in the United States. Tech Mahindra gained 3.9 percent after its December-quarter profit rose more than three-fold to beat analysts' estimates. Power Finance Corporation Ltd surged 5.5 percent after its December-quarter earnings rose 37.3 percent to 15.34 billion rupees ($244.98 million), beating some analysts' estimates. However, among stocks that fell, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ended lower 1.2 percent on caution ahead of its December-quarter earnings on Thursday. The stock was also weighed after the Delhi state government asked the region's power regulator to revoke the licences of two electricity distributors, run by the company, if they fail to supply power, drawing criticism from the companies. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen rises, supported by fragile stocks * Oil rises above $106, supported by cold in U.S. * Asia shares falter, unable to shake jitters * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)