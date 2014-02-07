* BSE index gains 0.32 pct; NSE ends 0.45 pct higher
* Tata Steel surges after rival ArcelorMittal oper profit
beats estimates
* Aurobindo Pharma hits record high on strong earnings
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Feb 7 India's BSE index rose for a
fourth consecutive session on Friday to close at its highest in
a week, as Tata Steel shares surged after rival ArcelorMittal
SA's operating profit beat estimates, while foreign investors
turning net buyers after a five-day selling streak also helped.
Foreigners bought 107.5 million rupees ($1.7 million) worth
of Indian shares on Thursday to snap their five-day selling
streak totalling $542 million in secondary markets, provisional
exchange and regulatory data shows.
Analysts say that with the NSE index taking support
at its 200 day moving average, any follow-up buying by foreign
institutional investors (FIIs) will help reverse the short-term
trend which had turned down.
Gains also tracked higher global shares that further
recovered from a steep two-week selloff, buoyed by expectations
that a January U.S. jobs report due later on Friday will soothe
recent concerns about the pace of global growth.
"The recent bout of FII selling is more related to global
factors of tapering and China slowdown, not due to India
issues," said Premal Madhavji, head of equities at Espirito
Santo Securities.
The most likely outflows are those of short-term ETF money,
not long-only selling, Madhavji added.
Both indexes marked their highest close since Jan. 31, but
it was also a second consecutive weekly decline amid
emerging-market risk aversion.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.32 percent, or 65.82
points, to end at 20,376.56. It ended 0.7 percent lower for the
week.
The broader NSE index rose 0.45 percent, or 26.90
points, to end at 6,063.20. It marked a weekly fall of 0.4
percent.
Consumer inflation data for January due on Wednesday and
wholesale inflation data on Friday will be the next key domestic
triggers.
Tata Steel Ltd jumped 6.4 percent after traders
took positive cues from ArcelorMittal SA
December-quarter results. ArcelorMittal reported an operating
profit of $1.9 billion, higher than a Reuters poll consensus of
$1.801 billion.
Among other blue chips, Larsen and Toubro rose 0.9
percent, while Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose 2.9
percent.
Tata Motors Ltd rose 0.7 percent on optimism ahead
of its December earnings on Monday.
Aurobindo Pharma ended 2.8 percent higher. It
earlier rose to an all-time high of 539.85 rupees after posting
a four-fold increase in profit to 4.17 billion rupees ($66.7
million) for the December quarter, beating some analysts
estimates.
Reliance Infrastructure rose 2.1 percent after
India's Supreme Court on Friday ordered state-run power producer
NTPC Ltd to continue supplying power to distribution
companies in the capital, New Delhi, until March 26, a move that
averts a blackout next week.
Hexaware Technologies rose 4.9 percent after the
company's quarterly net profit rose by 56 percent to 1.03
billion rupees, beating expectations.
Among stocks that fell, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
fell 0.9 percent on short positions in the futures
market, dealers said.
The high costs charged for lending and borrowing on BHEL
indicate shorts are building up, say analysts.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro falls after German court statement
* Oil over $107 on positive U.S. jobs data forecasts
* Shares rally on hopes for U.S. jobs growth
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)