By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Feb 10 India's benchmark BSE index fell
on Monday, snapping a four-session winning streak, as wireless
operators such as Idea Cellular slumped after rising prices in a
mobile spectrum auction set off concerns about profit margins.
Blue chips were also hit after foreign investors sold a net
$39.88 million worth of Indian shares in the secondary market on
Friday, extending their selling streak to a seventh day that
brought the total outflows to $582.02 million.
Still, gains in defensive sectors such as pharma prevented a
sharper fall, as caution was also seen ahead of consumer price
inflation and industrial output data due on Wednesday and
wholesale inflation data on Friday.
India's CPI for January is seen at 9.3 percent versus mean
estimates of 9.4 percent, Thomson Reuters smart estimates show.
Globally, shares made guarded gains, encouraged that Wall
Street was able to weather a seemingly disappointing U.S. jobs
report, although caution also prevails ahead of Federal Reserve
Chairwoman Janet Yellen's first testimony to the U.S. House of
Representatives on Tuesday.
"Shares may continue to remain rangebound. Inflation data
may lead to a breakout or breakdown before the elections," said
G Chokkalingam, founder of research and fund advisory company
Equinomics.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.21 percent, or 42.29
points, to 20,334.27, after ending on Friday at its highest in
one week.
The broader NSE index dropped 0.16 percent, or 9.75
points, to 6,053.45.
Shares of telecom companies slumped as rising prices in the
spectrum auction are seen reducing potential profit margins.
Idea Cellular Ltd slumped 8.44 percent, its
biggest single-day fall since Oct. 23, 2008. Bharti Airtel Ltd
fell 2.7 percent, while Reliance Communications Ltd
lost 4.2 percent.
Among blue chips, Housing Development Finance Corp
fell 2.3 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services ended
lower 2.4 percent on continued risk aversion.
Banks were also under pressure with HDFC Bank
lower 0.6 percent and State Bank of India down 0.9
percent.
However, pharmaceutical companies perceived as defensive
gained on risk aversion.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gained 1.7
percent and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd rose 1.5
percent.
DLF Ltd rose 2.9 percent after the company said it
completed the sale of its Amanresorts luxury hotel chain back to
original Indonesian owner Adrian Zecha for an enterprise value
of around $358 million.
