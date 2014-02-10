* BSE index falls 0.21 pct; NSE ends 0.16 pct lower * Idea marks biggest fall since Oct 2008 * Indian pharma companies gain on defensive buying By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Feb 10 India's benchmark BSE index fell on Monday, snapping a four-session winning streak, as wireless operators such as Idea Cellular slumped after rising prices in a mobile spectrum auction set off concerns about profit margins. Blue chips were also hit after foreign investors sold a net $39.88 million worth of Indian shares in the secondary market on Friday, extending their selling streak to a seventh day that brought the total outflows to $582.02 million. Still, gains in defensive sectors such as pharma prevented a sharper fall, as caution was also seen ahead of consumer price inflation and industrial output data due on Wednesday and wholesale inflation data on Friday. India's CPI for January is seen at 9.3 percent versus mean estimates of 9.4 percent, Thomson Reuters smart estimates show. Globally, shares made guarded gains, encouraged that Wall Street was able to weather a seemingly disappointing U.S. jobs report, although caution also prevails ahead of Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen's first testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. "Shares may continue to remain rangebound. Inflation data may lead to a breakout or breakdown before the elections," said G Chokkalingam, founder of research and fund advisory company Equinomics. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.21 percent, or 42.29 points, to 20,334.27, after ending on Friday at its highest in one week. The broader NSE index dropped 0.16 percent, or 9.75 points, to 6,053.45. Shares of telecom companies slumped as rising prices in the spectrum auction are seen reducing potential profit margins. Idea Cellular Ltd slumped 8.44 percent, its biggest single-day fall since Oct. 23, 2008. Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 2.7 percent, while Reliance Communications Ltd lost 4.2 percent. Among blue chips, Housing Development Finance Corp fell 2.3 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services ended lower 2.4 percent on continued risk aversion. Banks were also under pressure with HDFC Bank lower 0.6 percent and State Bank of India down 0.9 percent. However, pharmaceutical companies perceived as defensive gained on risk aversion. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gained 1.7 percent and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd rose 1.5 percent. DLF Ltd rose 2.9 percent after the company said it completed the sale of its Amanresorts luxury hotel chain back to original Indonesian owner Adrian Zecha for an enterprise value of around $358 million. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Eyes on Fed's Yellen after poor jobs print for dollar * Oil slips below $109 after touching five-week high * Asia shares mostly higher, plenty of risk ahead * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)