By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Feb 26 Indian shares rose for a fourth
straight session on Wednesday to close at their highest in more
than a month as blue chips such as ITC Ltd rose on heavy buying
by foreign investors despite expectations of volatility due to
derivatives expiry.
Overseas investors have been net buyers of cash shares in
each of the previous nine sessions, with inflows totalling
$533.2 million, exchange and regulatory data showed, calming
worries about the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering and a
slowdown in China.
Also boosting sentiment was foreign buying of index futures
and options on Tuesday, worth 21.51 billion rupees ($347
million), a rare event one day ahead of the expiry of derivative
contracts.
Financial markets in India will remain closed on Thursday
for a local holiday.
Traders will continue to monitor moves in other regional
markets for near-term direction, ahead of December-quarter
economic growth data due to be released after market close on
Friday.
"FIIs flows are driving the market and may even overshadow
GDP data. We are positive about the market for the month of
March and are seeing a pre-election rally taking shape," said
Vinod Nair, head of fundamental research at Geojit BNP Paribas
Financial Services.
India's economic growth likely slowed to a near decade-low
of 4.9 percent at the end of last year as high interest rates
hit factory activity, according to economists polled by Reuters
who don't expect a pickup in investment before elections in May.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.65 percent, or
134.52 points, to end at 20,986.99.
The broader NSE index rose 0.62 percent, or 38.75
points, to end at 6,238.80. It closed above the psychologically
important 6,200 level for the second day.
Both the indexes marked their highest close since Jan. 24
for a third consecutive day.
India's National Stock Exchange on Wednesday launched
trading of futures <0#NVIXW:> tied to its VIX volatility index
, known as the "fear gauge," providing a key hedging
tool against uncertainty ahead of general elections and weaker
global market sentiment.
Trading was active with 3.25 billion rupees ($52.4 million)
worth of turnover, the NSE website showed.
India's regional parties met on Tuesday to declare a
political alternative to the two main national parties, the
ruling Congress and the main opposition BJP, ahead of national
elections due by May.
Cigarette-maker ITC Ltd rose 2.1 percent, while Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gained 1.5 percent.
Among other blue chip stocks, HDFC Bank rose 0.9
percent, while Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd ended 2.2
percent higher.
The NSE software index ended 0.37 percent higher
after earlier marking its all-time high at 10,212.60, rising for
a second straight day on continued optimism about U.S. business
outlook.
Wipro Ltd gained 1.1 percent, while Infosys Ltd
rose 0.7 percent.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd rose 2.3 percent
after earlier marking its record high of 2,849.40 rupees on
growing hopes about its U.S. business. The drugmaker also said
late on Tuesday it launched Sumatriptan injection, used to treat
migraine, for U.S. markets.
However, L&T Finance Holdings fell 2.8 percent on
profit-taking after gaining 3.9 percent on Tuesday on
expectations it was a leading contender for a banking licence.
($1 = 61.9850 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)