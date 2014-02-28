(Corrects syntax in headline) * BSE index gains 0.63 pct; NSE ends 0.61 pct higher * Tech Mahindra, United Spirits gain on NSE index inclusion * Maruti fails to allay concerns over Suzuki India plant; shares sink By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Feb 28 Indian shares rose for a fifth consecutive session on Friday to post their strongest weekly gain in three months after blue-chips surged, including Tata Motors which rallied to a record high, on heavy buying by foreign investors. Foreign investors have been net buyers of cash shares in each of the previous 10 sessions, with net inflows totalling around $600 million, exchange and regulatory data show. The strong buying has allowed the benchmark BSE index to gain 2.95 percent in February, while the NSE index ended up 3.1 percent, their biggest monthly gain since October 2013. Still, that was less than the 4.3 percent gain this month in the MSCI Asia-Pacific index outside Japan, as investors regained their appetite for emerging markets after a wobbly January. Traders said the week ahead would likely be marked by reaction to economic growth data for the October-December quarter, due after the markets close on Friday. "Poor Q3 GDP numbers are already discounted by the market, in fact these numbers in my opinion will provide some hope for rate cuts, that in turn will help the sentiment," said G Chokkalingam, founder of research and fund advisory company Equinomics. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.63 percent, or 133.13 points, to end at 21,120.12, while rising 1.8 percent to record its second consecutive weekly gain. The broader NSE index rose 0.61 percent, or 38.15 points, to end at 6,276.95, also up 2 percent for the week. Both indexes marked their strongest weekly performance since the week ended Nov. 29, 2013. Tata Motors Ltd rallied 3.9 percent, earlier hitting a record high at 418.20 rupees, while drug maker Lupin Ltd ended 3.7 percent higher after earlier marking its all-time high of 1,002.40 rupees. Among other blue chip stocks, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd surged 4.3 percent while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ended 2.6 percent higher. United Spirits Ltd gained 1 percent, while Tech Mahindra Ltd rose 2.5 percent after announcement of their inclusion in the NSE index from March 28. Jubilant Life Sciences gained 6.9 percent after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave the green-light to its manufacturing facility at Montreal, Canada. Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd surged 12.2 percent while its parent Jaiprakash Associates rose 3.5 percent fuelled by market expectations it could soon strike a $2-billion deal to sell two power plants to a group led by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. However, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd fell 4.5 percent after the carmaker sought to allay investor concerns over its plan to source cars from a plant to be built by its parent Suzuki Motor in western Gujarat state. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen gains on emerging nerves, Swedish crown jumps * Brent slips below $109 as severe winter eases * Asian shares gain in volatile trade; yen ascends * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Sunil Nair)