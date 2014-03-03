* BSE index falls 0.82 pct; NSE ends 0.88 pct lower
* India's volatility index marks biggest gain in a month
* Institutional investors turn heavy buyers of Indian stocks
* Astrazeneca Pharma India surges on delisting proposal
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Mar 3 Indian shares fell on Monday to
snap a five-day winning streak as blue-chip stocks including
ICICI Bank declined as part of an emerging markets retreat over
fears of military tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
The rising threat of war between Ukraine and Russia spooked
markets and sent investors scurrying for relative safety,
pushing global stocks down sharply and lifting gold to a
four-month high.
Sentiment also soured after data late on Friday showed the
Indian economy grew a below-than-expected 4.7 percent in the
October-December quarter, while data released on Saturday showed
activity in China's factory sector hit an eight-month low in
February.
Any resurgence of global risk aversion could threaten the
recent strong buying in Indian shares, which has been based on
increased confidence in the country's effort to stabilise the
currency and reduce its current account deficit.
NSE's volatility index advanced 7.8 percent, its
biggest single day gain since Jan. 27.
"Currently there is no change in the positive view. If a war
breaks out, crude could surge higher, troubling India to that
extent," said Jyotheesh Kumar, executive vice president of HDFC
Securities.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.82 percent, or
173.47 points, to end at 20,946.65, marking its biggest
single-day fall since Feb. 20.
The broader NSE index lost 0.88 percent, or 55.50
points, to end at 6,221.45, snapping a five-day winning streak
that saw the index gain 3.1 percent.
Overseas investors have been buyers of Indian shares in each
of the previous 11 sessions, totalling a net $733.5 million,
while domestic mutual funds and insurance companies turned net
buyers on Friday, for the first time since Feb. 12.
ICICI Bank Ltd fell 1.4 percent, while HCL
Technologies Ltd slumped 4.5 percent.
Among other blue-chip stocks, Tata Motors fell 1.5
percent after marking its record high of 418.20 rupees on
Friday, while Tata Consultancy Services lost 1.6
percent.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd slumped 15.4 percent
on worries the power company had sold two hydroelectric power
plants to a consortium led by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
for less than expected.
Shares of its parent company, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd
, also lost 3.3 percent.
Lupin fell 1.3 percent on profit-taking after
marking an all-time high of 1,002.40 rupees on Friday.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries fell 3 percent after
Bank of America Merrill Lynch downgraded the stock to "neutral"
from "buy", saying some of its key drugs will face tough
competition.
However, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd surged 20
percent to its maximum daily limit after the drug maker said its
board would meet on Wednesday to discuss a delisting proposal.
Voltas Ltd also rose 1.4 percent after the maker
of air conditioners and cooling products said on Friday it had
formed a joint venture with the Singapore unit of Dow Chemical
Co for water and waste water treatment.
