* BSE index gains 0.32 pct; NSE ends 0.49 pct higher
* As India sets election dates, traders brace for stocks
rally
* Bharti Infratel jumps on tower sharing pact
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Mar 5 India's benchmark BSE index gained
0.3 percent on Wednesday to approach a record closing high hit
last month, extending a recent rally as continued buying by
foreign investors boosted stocks of blue chip companies such as
ICICI Bank.
Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 1.85 billion
rupees ($29.9 million) on Tuesday, extending their buying streak
to a 13th consecutive day for a net of about $800 million.
Indian shares were also helped by gains in other Asian
markets as a semblance of calm returned after two days of
intense volatility with the United States and Russia set to hold
talks on easing tensions in Ukraine.
Hopes of a pre-election rally are also expected to help
sentiment as shares usually rise a month before the polls begin.
Polling will kick off on April 7 and go on until May 12, India's
election commission said on Wednesday.
"It is important to see how the markets progress ahead of
elections as we have been struggling for sustainability at
higher levels for quite some time. However, the situation is in
favour of bulls this time so one should continue to uphold long
positions and avoid contrarian approach," said Jayant Manglik,
President at Religare Securities Ltd.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.32 percent, or 67.13
points, to end at 21,276.86, near its Jan. 23 record closing
high of 21,373.66.
The broader NSE index gained 0.49 percent, or 30.70
points, to end at 6,328.65, above the psychologically important
6,300 level.
Banks were among the leading gainers, with the NSE sub-index
advancing 1.6 percent, helped by hopes that data next
week will show continued easing in inflation, allowing the
central bank to keep interest rates on hold.
ICICI Bank Ltd rose 2.8 percent and Axis Bank
gained 1.1 percent.
Among state-owned banks, Bank of Baroda Ltd surged
6.3 percent while Punjab National Bank ended 4.6
percent higher.
Among other interest rate-sensitive stocks, India's biggest
realty developer DLF Ltd rose 3.5 percent while
non-banking finance lender, IDFC Ltd, gained 3.2
percent.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd rose
1.9 percent after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy" from
"neutral", citing valuations and "overly pessimistic" market
expectations on the non-banking financial firm's loan growth and
profitability.
Bharti Infratel gained 5.9 percent after the
company entered into a tower sharing pact with Reliance Jio
Infocomm, Reliance Industries' telecom unit.
However, Reliance Communications fell 0.5 percent
after the Bharti Infratel and Reliance Jio Infocomm pact.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd fell 5.3 percent on
profit-taking ahead of the company's board meet later in the day
to consider a proposal by promoter AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals
AB (AZP AB) Sweden to delist the company.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)