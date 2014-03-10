* BSE index gains 0.07 pct; NSE ends 0.16 pct higher * Reliance Industries up on KG-D6 discovery hopes * Metal stocks plunge on worries of China slowdown By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, March 10 India's BSE index ended up slightly on Monday after rising to a record high for a third consecutive session as strong foreign buying continued to boost domestic-focused shares such as those of HDFC Bank, but momentum waned as exporters slumped on a stronger currency. Sentiment remains supported after foreign investors bought a net 25.77 billion rupees ($420.7 million) of shares on Friday, their biggest daily purchases since Dec. 9. That marked a 16th consecutive buying session for a net total of about $1.4 billion. Overseas investors are also building up long positions in NSE futures across indexes <0#NIF:>, especially in banks, in an indication they could be betting on a sustained record-setting gain, according to traders. But shares are seen susceptible to profit-taking, especially if consumer inflation data for February, due on Wednesday, rises more than expected. That would dent expectations that the Reserve Bank of India would keep interest rates on hold at its policy review on April 1. A Reuters poll showed annual retail price inflation is expected to have eased to 8.35 percent last month, the slowest in two years, from 8.79 percent in January. "Definitely profit-taking would happen in some sectors, but this break above 22,000 on Sensex has happened after a lot of years and the uptrend therefore will remain intact," said G Chokkalingam, founder of research and fund advisory company Equinomics The benchmark BSE index rose 0.07 percent, or 15.04 points, to close at 21,934.83. It earlier hit an all-time high at 22,023.98. The broader NSE index rose 0.16 percent, or 10.60 points, to end at 6,537.25. The index also marked a record high of 6,562.20, marking its second consecutive all-time high. Both indexes have gained for a fifth consecutive session. Monday's modest gains came amid a 1.2 percent fall in MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan , which was hit by concerns about worsening Chinese trade data. For the month, India's BSE index is the second-largest gainer in Asia in dollar terms, after Pakistan. Analysts say gains are driven by foreign investors switching from exporters to domestic-focused sectors on hopes for an improving economy and as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, led by its prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, are tipped to win the general elections that conclude in May. Construction company Larsen and Toubro surged 3.19 percent, while carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ended 3.8 percent higher. Private sector lenders surged, with HDFC Bank up 3.23 percent and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd jumping 5.7 percent. Morgan Stanley has turned "overweight" across all private sector lenders in India, after previously keeping that stance for only HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd , ICICI Bank Ltd, and Axis Bank Ltd . Reliance Industries Ltd rose 1.9 percent, adding to Friday's 5.7 percent gain, after KG-D6 block partner BP Plc highlighted recent discoveries in two blocks as "potentially commercial" in its annual report out on Thursday. However, exporters fell, with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd losing 3.9 percent and Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd dropping 1.4 percent, reversing last year's trend of foreign investors betting big on drugmakers and software services exporters. The falls were also led by an Indian rupee that has strengthened 1.1 percent this month against the dollar as of Friday on the back of strong foreign flows. Shares of Indian metal companies also plunged after data on Saturday showed China's exports unexpectedly tumbled in February, raising fears of a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Hindalco Industries Ltd fell 2.1 percent. Steel Authority of India lost 2.5 percent, while Tata Steel ended 1.9 percent lower. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Aussie suffers from Chinese data, euro holds gains * Brent slips below $108 on China data * Asian stocks slump on China trade data, Ukraine * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)