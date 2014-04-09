* BSE index at record 22,740.04; NSE marks life high at
6,808.70
* Sun Pharma marks biggest single day gain in nearly 5 years
* NSE bank index surges 3.5 percent
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, April 9 Indian shares rose to record
highs on Monday, surpassing their previous all-time highs hit
last week as Sun Pharmaceutical Industries surged on broker
upgrades after it agreed on Monday to acquire Ranbaxy
Laboratories in a $3.2 billion deal.
Investors also regained appetite for blue-chips, especially
interest rate-sensitive banks, after indexes had
retreated from previous record highs hit on April 3.
Gains also tracked Asian stocks hitting a near six-month
high on Wednesday. The MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
rose 1 percent adding to Tuesday's rise of 0.6
percent, when Indian markets were closed for a local festival.
Shares remain supported by overseas investors, who bought
Indian shares worth 7.03 billion rupees ($116.98 million) on
Monday, provisional exchange data shows, totalling nearly $4.5
billion so far in 2014.
Trading was momentarily disrupted at the BSE Ltd stock
exchange when share prices stopped updating for about 15-20
minutes in morning trade, multiple dealers said on Wednesday. A
BSE spokesman said in the morning the exchange could not confirm
whether any trading had been disrupted.
"India is benefiting from the fact that there are limited
options to invest in emerging markets (EM) today and hence is
getting a disproportionate share of the EM flows. In Asia most
FIIs are negative on China" said Gautam Trivedi, managing
director at Religare Capital Markets.
The BSE index rose as much as 1.77 percent to an
all-time high of 22,740.04, surpassing its previous lifetime
high hit on April 3. The NSE index rose as much as 1.7
percent to a record high of 6,808.70.
The benchmark BSE index ended 1.61 percent higher,
while the broader NSE index closed 1.51 percent up, marking
their record closing highs as well.
Sun Pharmaceutical rose 7.12 percent, its biggest
single day percentage gain since May 2009, adding to its 2.9
percent rise on Monday, as brokers upgraded the stock after Sun
agreed to buy Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd for $3.2
billion.
Ranbaxy shares also rallied 4.9 percent on expectations of
potential synergies after the deal with Sun Pharmaceutical.
However, the president of an Indian brokerage association is
planning to formally request that India's market regulator
investigate trading in Ranbaxy Laboratories shares in the days
leading up to its acquisition by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd.
Bank shares surged 3.5 percent on hopes for
easing bond yields and better-than-expected inflation data next
week, dealers said.
ICICI Bank rose 4.2 percent, while HDFC Bank
surged 2.3 percent.
Among state-run banks, State Bank of India rose 3.3
percent and Bank of Baroda ended 5.6 percent higher.
In other blue-chips, Reliance Industries rose 1.9
percent while Tata Motors ended 4.2 percent higher.
Bharat Forge Ltd ended 1.4 percent higher after
earlier rising to its highest level since April 2006 as Goldman
Sachs upgraded the auto components maker to "neutral" from
"sell" as part of its preference for cyclical shares over
defensive ones.
However, software stocks fell on increasing caution, with
Infosys Ltd kicking of the quarterly earnings season
on April 15.
Infosys fell 1.2 percent, Tata Consultancy Services
lost 0.2 percent, HCL Technologies slipped 1.9
percent, Tech Mahindra ended down 3.1 percent, while
Wipro fell 0.4 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)