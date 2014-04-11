* BSE index falls 0.38 pct; NSE ends 0.3 pct lower * Indian banks slip on central bank panel report * Breather likely for record-setting Indian shares * Software stocks gain ahead of Infosys results By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, April 11 Indian shares fell on Friday, retreating from record highs hit in the previous session as blue chips such as Reliance Industries declined ahead of quarterly earnings and inflation data due next week. Sentiment was also hit by a slide in global shares as steep falls in U.S. technology and biotechnology stocks spread to other sectors and regions. After a week in which both the BSE and NSE indexes hit record highs, investors are bracing for consumer inflation data due on Tuesday, the same day that Infosys is due to post quarterly earnings. The events will provide a snapshot on the Indian economy, which many analysts say continues to struggle. Data on Friday showed the trade deficit widening to $10.51 billion in March from $8.13 billion in February on lower exports. "The firm trend in the Sensex continued. The broad theme remained the same with domestic cyclicals outperforming the IT and FMCG sectors," said Dipen Shah, head of private client group research at Kotak Securities. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.38 percent, or 86.37 points, to end at 22,628.96. The index rose 1.2 percent for the week, marking its third consecutive weekly gain. The broader NSE index lost 0.3 percent, or 20.10 points, to end at 6,776.30, but gained 1.22 percent for the week. Indian equity, forex and debt markets will be closed on Monday for a local holiday. Among blue-chips, Reliance Industries fell 1.6 percent, while Larsen & Toubro ended 1.2 percent lower. Bank shares fell 0.8 percent after a central bank panel recommended a slew of measures, including potentially changing how lending rates are set for the sector, raising worries about overall profitability. ICICI Bank fell 0.9 percent, while Axis Bank ended 0.5 percent lower. Indusind Bank slid 4.3 percent on caution ahead of its March-quarter earnings on Wednesday. State Bank of India lost 1.7 percent and Bank of Baroda fell 1.2 percent. Tata Motors fell 1.7 percent after making an all-time high of 437.80 rupees after its unit Jaguar Land Rover's retail volumes for March came marginally below some analysts' estimates at 55,183 units. Adani Enterprises Ltd slumped 6.8 percent as investors chose to book profits after the stock rose 22.9 percent on Thursday, marking its biggest single day percentage gain ever. However among stocks that gained, Piramal Enterprises Ltd rose 6.2 percent, adding to Thursday's 2.9 percent gain after Britain's Vodafone said on Friday it had taken full ownership of Vodafone India by buying the 11 percent it did not already own from the company. Infosys gained 1.1 percent ahead of its March-quarter earnings on Tuesday, while Tata Consultancy Services rose 1.8 percent. Also, Infosys said on Friday the company had started a search for chief executive S.D. Shibulal's successor and appointed Egon Zehnder to assist the nominations committee in identifying external candidates. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen ends strong week with dip, euro grinds higher * Brent drops towards $107 as supply outlook improves * World equities hit two-week low * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)