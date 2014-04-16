* BSE index falls 0.92 pct; NSE ends 0.86 pct lower
* Overseas investors sell shares for second straight session
* Reliance operating profit may lag estimates - StarMine
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, April 16 Indian shares fell on Wednesday
to their lowest close in 2-1/2 weeks as software stocks slumped
on caution ahead of India's top IT services provider Tata
Consultancy Services' earnings report later in the day.
TCS rivals Wipro and HCL Technologies will report their
earnings on Thursday, followed by index heavyweight Reliance
Industries on Friday.
Worries that foreign investors, who have pumped $4.8 billion
into Indian shares so far this year, could be booking profits
also weighed. Foreign investors are seen as the primary drivers
behind the stock markets' record highs touched on April 3.
Overseas investors sold Indian cash shares worth 216.3
million rupees ($3.59 million) and equity derivatives worth
12.18 billion rupees on Tuesday - their second straight session
of outflows.
Higher-than-expected retail inflation, which
quickened to 8.31 percent in March, driven by high food prices,
was also a drag on sentiment.
"Mostly its profit-booking in momentum stocks after record
highs. I expect defensives to outperform markets post
elections," said G Chokkalingam, founder of research and fund
advisory company Equinomics.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.92 percent, or
207.70 points, to end at 22,277.23.
The broader NSE index lost 0.86 percent, or 57.80
points, to end at 6,675.30.
Both the indexes fell for a third consecutive session, to
their lowest close since March 27.
TCS fell 2.5 percent, Infosys slumped 3.1 percent,
Wipro lost 2.8 percent, while HCL Technologies ended
0.9 percent lower.
Among blue chips, Larsen & Toubro fell 2.9 percent
while Kotak Mahindra Bank lost 0.8 percent.
Reliance Industries Ltd fell 0.8 percent as
investors chose to pare positions ahead of its quarterly-
earnings on Friday.
Reliance Industries' operating profit may lag consensus
estimates when it reports January-March quarter results on
Friday, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows.
However, Adani Enterprises Ltd surged 3.1 percent,
while Adani Port and Special Economic Zone rose 3.8
percent, with traders attributing the rise partially to the view
that the group would perform well should the Bharatiya Janata
Party led by Narendra Modi win the elections, given perceptions
of close links between the two.
