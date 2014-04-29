* BSE index falls 0.73 pct; NSE ends 0.68 pct lower
* Worries over sales weigh on Hindustan Unilever shares
* IRB Infra gains on Maharashtra toll road project
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, April 29 Indian shares fell for a third
straight session and closed at their lowest level in 1-1/2 weeks
on Tuesday as lenders including HDFC Bank declined on worries
over offloading of index futures by foreign investors.
Lenders led declines as they form a major portion of index
futures, with HDFC Bank losing 1.3 percent and State
Bank of India ending down 1.9 percent.
Foreign institutional investors sold index futures worth
11.70 billion rupees ($193.21 million) over the previous two
sessions, turning sellers for the first time since April 16.
Overseas buying in cash shares also slowed to 770 million
rupees on Monday from 2.57 billion rupees on Friday.
A record-setting rally, driven by hopes of a revival in
domestic economy and that the Bharatiya Janata Party led by
Narendra Modi will form the next government, is now chipping off
as investors chose to book profit amid the January-March
earnings season.
Subdued earnings from key companies, including Sesa Sterlite
, Jindal Steel & Power, Hindustan Unilever
and Dabur India, also dampened sentiment.
"There is a rotation of money happening in the earning
season. Some profit-taking is underway which is not bad. Market
is getting ready for the election results," said Deven Choksey,
managing director at K R Choksey Securities.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.73 percent, or
165.42 points, to 22,466.19, while the broader NSE index
dropped 0.68 percent, or 46 points, to 6,715.25.
Both the indexes marked their lowest close since April 16.
Caution also prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
two-day meet starting Tuesday, coming at a time of continued
tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.
Among other bank stocks, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
fell 2.1 percent and IndusInd Bank Ltd ended down 1.7
percent.
Consumer goods maker Hindustan Unilever fell 3.2 percent
following disappointment over its January-March sales volume
growth.
Other consumer goods stocks also fell, with Dabur India
falling 1.3 percent after its January-March earnings failed to
beat estimates, and ITC Ltd ending down 0.5 percent.
Sesa Sterlite fell 1.3 percent after the company's
January-March profit when adjusted for other income, lagged
estimates.
Jindal Steel & Power slumped 7.5 percent after the company
said its March-quarter profit fell by 47 percent to 4.03 billion
rupees.
Hexaware Technologies shares slumped 10.7 percent
after the company's March-quarter profit declined 11.32 percent
to 503 million rupees.
Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 0.8 percent on caution
ahead of its quarterly earnings later in the day.
However, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd gained
2.8 percent after the company was selected as the preferred
bidder to develop and run a toll road project worth 32 billion
rupees ($528.45 million) in the western state of Maharashtra.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)