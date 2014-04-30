* BSE index falls 0.22 pct; NSE ends 0.28 pct lower * DLF slumps; underperforms in April * Telecom shares fall on worries about voice traffic growth * Dabur India shares rise on better sales vs rivals By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, April 30 India's NSE index edged lower on Wednesday to post a fourth consecutive losing session after earlier falling to a 2-1/2 week low, as blue chips such as Larsen & Toubro and ICICI Bank slumped in a bout of profit-taking. Earnings disappointment by key companies such as Bharti Airtel and Sesa Sterlite also weighed on sentiment, denting some of the hopes about an economic recovery that had boosted shares. Investors are also concerned after foreign investors sold nearly 16 billion rupees ($264.80 million) worth of index futures over the last three sessions, according to exchange and regulatory data. Heavy overseas buying in cash shares had helped spur the rally, along with hopes for a revival in domestic economy and that the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Narendra Modi will form the next government. But some of that momentum is waning, with the NSE index ending down 0.1 percent for the month, after surging 10.1 percent over February and March. "Market has moved quite higher in the last few months, so some people are certainly booking profits. Till elections we won't see too much of a directional move on either side," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance. The broader NSE index fell 0.28 percent, or 18.85 points, to end at 6,696.40 points, after earlier hitting its lowest level since April 7. The benchmark BSE index lost 0.22 percent, or 48.39 points, to close at 22,417.80, after touching its lowest since April 16. The index, however, managed to end 0.14 percent higher for April, its third straight monthly gain. Indian equity, foreign exchange and debt markets are closed on Thursday for a local holiday. Profit-taking weighed on blue chips, with L&T falling 2.1 percent and ICICI Bank losing 1.5 percent. Tata Power fell 3.5 percent, while Bajaj Auto ended 1.4 percent lower. Bharti Airtel Ltd fell 2.1 percent after earlier rising as much as 2.6 percent as some investors were disappointed by the company's January-March earnings. Investors noted lower tax rate and a 1.7 percent sequential fall in Africa revenue as key drag on Bharti's quarterly earnings. Other telecommunications stocks also slumped on worries about slower tariff hikes as Idea Cellular and Bharti results showed lower-than-expected voice traffic growth, dealers said. Reliance Communications Ltd slumped 6.4 percent, while Idea ended down 4.3 percent. Sesa Sterlite shares ended 2.8 percent lower as company's January-March profit when adjusted for other income lagged some analysts' estimates. DLF slumped 8.9 percent, continuing to be hit by perceptions of its ties with the ruling Congress party, which is trailing badly in polls ahead of elections concluding next month, traders said. However, among stocks that gained, Dabur India shares rose 1.6 percent after the company's sales volumes growth beat rivals for the January-March quarter despite a challenging macro environment. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro bounces back after expected inflation dip * Oil falls towards $108 on supply build, Libya optimism * Euro edges lower ahead of pre-ECB inflation data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data ($1 = 60.4225 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)