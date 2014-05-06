* BSE index gains 0.28 pct; NSE ends 0.24 pct higher * FIIs snap 5-day selling streak in index futures * Indian services downturn eases in April * Canara Bank slumps; earnings concerns surface By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, May 6 Indian shares rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday to their highest close in a week as blue-chips such as Reliance Industries gained after foreign investors snapped a five-day selling streak in index futures. Overseas investors bought index futures worth 860 million rupees ($14.29 million) on Monday, snapping five days of sales totalling 2.43 billion rupees that had raised fears of reduced foreign buying in future. Gains also tracked higher Asian rivals after an indicator of the services sector rose at its fastest pace in eight months, easily topping forecasts and raising hopes about the U.S. economy. In India, however, the HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index compiled by Markit, rose to 48.5 in April from 47.5 in March, but held stubbornly below the 50-mark that divides growth from contraction. Still, analysts cautioned against broad gains ahead of election results on May 16, with shares coming off the record highs hit late last month. "Market is moving from irrational exuberance to careful selection of portfolio. Expect some more paring of positions," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.28 percent, or 63.30 points, to end at 22,508.42, while the broader NSE index rose 0.24 percent, or 15.95 points, to end at 6,715.30. Both indexes marked their highest close since April 28. Reliance Industries rose 1.7 percent while ICICI Bank ended 1.9 percent higher. Among other blue-chips, ITC rose 0.9 percent while Larsen & Toubro gained 1.3 percent. NTPC rose 0.4 percent after India's Supreme Court told the country's top power producer that it can cut supplies to an electricity distributor in New Delhi if it is not paid arrears by end-May, intensifying a dispute that could lead to blackouts in the capital. Piramal Enterprises Ltd surged 3.1 percent after the contractor for drug research and manufacturing services on Monday announced a dividend of 52.50 rupees per share when reporting January-March results. Credit Analysis and Research Ltd rose 1.3 percent after the Reserve Bank of India allowed foreign institutional investors to buy up to 74 percent of the ratings provider. Titan Company Ltd gained 3.5 percent after its Jan-March profit rose 11.3 percent to 2.06 billion rupees, beating some analyst estimates. However, among decliners, Canara Bank Ltd slumped 5.5 percent after dealers said the bank's January-March net profit was boosted by a tax refund they estimated at 1 billion rupees ($16.62 million). For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar slides broadly, bullish data helps euro * Brent rises on Ukraine clashes, Libya uncertainty * Dollar wilts to 6-1/2 month low, shares gain * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Sunil Nair)