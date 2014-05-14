* BSE index falls 0.24 pct; NSE ends flat
* Foreign investors step up buying of Indian shares
* Dr Reddy's extends falls; Morgan Stanley, BofA downgrade
* State-run banks gain on cbank panel's report
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, May 14 Indian shares retreated on
Wednesday from record highs hit in the prior session, snapping a
four-session winning streak as investors booked profits in
blue-chips such as HDFC Bank ahead of the release
election results on Friday.
Indian shares have surged on widespread expectations that
the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, and its prime minister
candidate Narendra Modi, are set to win a majority in the
country's elections when results are unveiled on Friday.
India's NSE index has gained 21.50 percent since
Sept. 13 when Modi was named as BJP's prime ministerial
candidate, with foreign investors buying heavily.
Their net purchases accelerated over the previous three
sessions, reaching a net 63.39 billion rupees ($1.06 billion)
when including index futures.
"What we as investors in India crave is stability and
certainty. A result north of 240 seats for Modi would likely
deliver him the PM's office and a host of willing coalition
partners - in other words a stable government," Jonathan
Schiessl, Asian equities specialist at Ashburton Investments in
Jersey, said in an email to Reuters.
"Much is hanging on this election result, not only for
investors in the India story," Schiessl added.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.24 percent, or 56.11
points, to end at 23,815.12 after hitting a record high of
24,068.94 on Tuesday.
The broader NSE index ended flat at 7,108.75, after
touching an all-time high of 7,172.35 a day earlier.
Among blue-chips, HDFC Bank declined 1.6 percent after
making a life high of 800 rupees on Tuesday, while Reliance
Industries ended 1.7 percent lower.
Bharat Heavy Electricals slipped 1.2 percent after
surging 10.2 percent on Tuesday, while Larsen & Toubro
ended 1.1 percent lower.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd dipped 3.5 percent
adding to its 4.1 percent fall on Tuesday as the drugmaker
continues to be hit by disappointment over its January-March
earnings.
Nestle India Ltd fell 2 percent after the company
reported lower-than-expected earnings in the January-March
quarter.
However, state-run banks gained after a committee appointed
by the Reserve Bank of India proposed on Tuesday the Indian
government should cut its stakes in state banks to below 50
percent.
State Bank of India rose 0.3 percent, Oriental Bank
of Commerce Ltd gained 3.8 percent, Punjab National
Bank rose 4.3 percent while Canara Bank
surged 10.5 percent higher.
Tata Steel gained 5.9 percent, after earlier
hitting its highest level since July 2012, ahead of its
Jan-March results later in the day.
(Editing by Anand Basu)