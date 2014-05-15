* BSE index gains 0.38 pct; NSE ends 0.2 pct higher * Apollo Tyres surges to record high on earnings * Bajaj Auto slumps; Jan-March profit misses estimates By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, May 15 Indian shares edged up on Thursday to near the record highs hit earlier this week as blue-chips such as HDFC Bank gained on hopes the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies would win a clear majority when election results are unveiled on Friday. Counting of votes will start at 0800 India time (0230 GMT), and traders estimate a national tally could be determined as early as 1130 India time (0600 GMT), although there is no certainty on the timings. India's NSE index has gained 21.8 percent since Sept. 13 when Modi was named as BJP's prime ministerial candidate, with foreign investors buying 826.80 billion rupees ($13.83 billion) worth of stocks during this period. Indian markets are so confident the opposition party led by Narendra Modi and its National Democratic Alliance coalition will win the country's elections that brokers fear anything short of a decisive victory could spark the worst sell-off in years. Shares are also showing signs of being technically overbought according to several indicators, with the NSE index ending above a relative strength index of 70 for a fourth consecutive session. "It is looking a bit stretched after a huge rally but if an NDA-led government comes, then there would be an upside of 8-10 percent upside in the near term and upgrades by FIIs (foreign institutional investors)," said Atul Kumar, equity fund manager at Quantum AMC. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.38 percent, or 90.48 points, to end at 23,905.60, not far from the record high of 24,068.94 on Tuesday. The broader NSE index rose 0.2 percent, or 14.40 points, to end at 7,123.15, within touch of a record high of 7,172.35 hit on Tuesday. Domestically-focused shares continued to lead gains on hopes a new government would improve the economy: HDFC Bank Ltd rose 1.7 percent, while ITC Ltd ended higher 0.7 percent. Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained 0.4 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd rose 1.7 percent. Tata Steel Ltd gained 1.8 percent after posting January-March net profit that easily beat analyst estimates. Apollo Tyres jumped 5.8 percent after earlier hitting a record high of 182.90 rupees as company's January-March earnings beat estimates, helped by an improvement in its European operations. However, Bajaj Auto Ltd, the world's largest maker of three-wheeled vehicles, slumped 4.5 percent after its fourth-quarter net profit missed estimates, as slowing demand at home offset higher revenues from exports. United Spirits Ltd fell 2.6 percent after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "outperform", citing a lack of immediate triggers. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro drops as expectations of ECB easing grow * Oil stays above $110 on Ukraine, supply worries * Stocks inch higher; euro falls on ECB easing bets * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data ($1 = 59.7800 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)