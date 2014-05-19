* BSE index gains 1 pct; NSE ends 0.8 pct higher * NSE midcap index hits record high * Domestic funds sell Indian IT shares, but LIC buying - dealers By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, May 19 Indian shares hit a record closing high on Monday as investors continued to switch to stocks with a domestic focus, such as NTPC, on hopes the new government to be led by Narendra Modi would spur major economic reforms. However, broader gains were capped as exporters lost heavily after the rupee strengthened to an eleven-month high against the dollar, sending IT outsources and drug makers sharply lower. The victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its prime minister candidate, Narendra Modi, has spurred optimism the new government would kickstart an economy growing at its slowest in a decade and led a slew of banks including Goldman Sachs and Citigroup to sharply raise their forecasts for the BSE and NSE indexes. Foreign investors have remained strong buyers in the rally. On Friday, the day of the election results, they bought shares worth a net 36.34 billion rupees ($615.6 million), their biggest single-day purchase since March 21, provisional exchange data showed. "A stable and decisive government can re-engineer the Indian growth story by spear-heading structural reforms going ahead, and thus increasing foreign investors' interest in India," said Nirakar Pradhan, chief investment officer at Future Generali India Life Insurance. The benchmark BSE index rose 1 percent, or 241.31 points, to end at 24,363.05, a record closing high but still well below the all-time high of 25,375.63 hit on Friday. The broader NSE index rose 0.84 percent, or 60.55 points, to end at 7,263.55, also a record closing high, after hitting an all-time high of 7,563.50 in the previous session. Domestic-focused shares continued to lead the rally. NTPC surged 10.6 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp ended 8.5 percent higher. Tata Power Co Ltd rose 7.5 percent while Larsen & Toubro Ltd gained 6.8 percent. The NSE sub-index for lenders rose 2.5 percent to a record closing high. Punjab National Bank surged 10.5 percent while State Bank of India jumped 6.2 percent. Also, NSE midcap index ended 4.4 percent higher after earlier rising to a record high, helped by a 16.8 percent surge in Reliance Infrastructure and a 14.3 percent jump in Power Finance Corp. However, exporters, who had led a rally late last year and early this year, slumped after the rupee hit its strongest in eleven months against the dollar. Tata Consultancy Services slumped 5.7 percent, and HCL Technologies lost 4.2 percent, Infosys ended down 5.1 percent, while Wipro fell 4.1 percent. IT stocks also slumped amid heavy selling by domestic mutual funds, three institutional dealers told Reuters, although they said the state-run Life Insurance Corp (LIC) had stepped in to buy to prevent even bigger falls. LIC did not respond to email or phone queries. Dr.Reddy's Laboratories fell 5 percent while Lupin lost 4.6 percent. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Subdued U.S. yields hurts dollar; euro lifted from lows * Brent holds above $109 on Ukraine tensions * Shares, peripheral bonds hit by growth worry * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)