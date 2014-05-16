* BSE index gains 0.9 pct; NSE ends 1.12 pct higher * BSE crosses 25,000 intraday; NSE above 7,500 By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, May 16 India's BSE index rose as much as 6.1 percent to a record high on Friday as the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies swept the country's elections, although shares gave up a big chunk of the gains towards the close as investors booked profits. The benchmark BSE index surged to as high as 25,375.63, before ending the day at 24,121.74, up 0.9 percent. The broader NSE index jumped as much as 6.2 percent to a record high of 7,563.50, before closing 1.12 percent higher at 7,203. The BSE index rose 4.9 percent for the week, while the NSE index marked a weekly gain of 5 percent, their biggest weekly gains since the week ended December 2, 2011. Domestic-focused shares led the gainers: ICICI Bank Ltd soared 5 percent while Larsen & Toubro Ltd gained 3.6 percent, reflecting hopes that the BJP is best placed to revive an economy growing at its slowest in a decade. However, exporters fell as the rupee rose to a eleven-month high. Wipro fell 2.7 percent while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories slumped 3 percent. For more see story (Editing by Sunil Nair)