* BSE index gains 0.9 pct; NSE ends 1.12 pct higher
* BSE crosses 25,000 intraday; NSE above 7,500
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, May 16 India's BSE index rose as much as
6.1 percent to a record high on Friday as the Bharatiya Janata
Party and its allies swept the country's elections, although
shares gave up a big chunk of the gains towards the close as
investors booked profits.
The benchmark BSE index surged to as high as
25,375.63, before ending the day at 24,121.74, up 0.9 percent.
The broader NSE index jumped as much as 6.2 percent to a
record high of 7,563.50, before closing 1.12 percent higher at
7,203.
The BSE index rose 4.9 percent for the week, while the NSE
index marked a weekly gain of 5 percent, their biggest weekly
gains since the week ended December 2, 2011.
Domestic-focused shares led the gainers: ICICI Bank Ltd
soared 5 percent while Larsen & Toubro Ltd
gained 3.6 percent, reflecting hopes that the BJP is best placed
to revive an economy growing at its slowest in a decade.
However, exporters fell as the rupee rose to a eleven-month
high. Wipro fell 2.7 percent while Dr. Reddy's
Laboratories slumped 3 percent.
For more see story
(Editing by Sunil Nair)