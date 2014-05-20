* BSE index gains 0.06 pct; NSE ends 0.16 pct higher
* NSE midcap index hits second straight record high
* Bank of Baroda falls on MSCI deletion
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, May 20 Indian shares edged up on Tuesday
to their latest record closing high, managing a fourth
consecutive session of gains as domestic-oriented stocks such as
Sesa Sterlite continued to rise on hopes tied to the incoming
government led by Narendra Modi.
Modi is expected to be sworn in by early next week amid high
hopes from markets that his Bharatiya Janata Party will usher in
a period of major reforms that would kickstart an economy
growing at its slowest in a decade.
In a sign that the rally may be sustainable, midcaps such as
property developer Unitech Ltd are also surging,
joining the strong gains by domestic-focused companies.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday IT outsourcers such as Infosys Ltd
, which had tumbled badly because of a stronger rupee,
also recovered.
Still, some analysts urge some caution, given the prospect
that the government may fail to meet the high expectations, with
broader gains capped on Tuesday as investors also boked profits
in recent outperformers such as Coal India Ltd.
"Markets have run up too fast too soon. The biggest
challenge for the incoming government would be food inflation
and expectations management," said Nobutaka Kitajima, chief
investment officer at of equities at LIC Nomura Mutual Fund.
The benchmark BSE rose 0.06 percent, or 13.83
points, to a record closing high of 24,376.88, although the
index remains below the all-time high hit on Friday.
The BSE is now on the verge of moving past Pakistan's
Karachi Stock Exchange as Asia's best performing exchange
in dollar terms for the year, after gaining 22 percent so far in
2014.
The broader NSE index rose 0.16 percent, or 11.95
points, to end at a record closing high of 7,275.50.
Overseas investors have been a big reason for the gains this
year, having bought a net of around $14.3 billion in shares
since Modi was declared the BJP's prime ministerial candidate on
Sept. 13.
Domestically-led shares continued to lead gains. Sesa
Sterlite Ltd surged 7.9 percent while Housing
Development Finance Corporation rose 2.6 percent.
The rally is now also covering smaller companies, sending
the NSE midcap index to its second consecutive record
high on Tuesday.
Among the top performers were Unitech, with a 14.6
percent gain, while Union Bank of India rose 2.4
percent and private insurer Max India surged 6.8
percent.
IT exporters also rebounded after taking a beating in the
previous two sessions.
Infosys rose 3.5 percent after falling 7.9 percent
in the last two sessions, while Tata Consultancy Services
gained 1.6 percent.
Defensive stocks also gained after taking a pounding
recently. ITC rose 0.8 percent after falling 8.2
percent over the last two sessions.
However, broad gains were limited by profit-taking in recent
outperformers. Coal India shares, which rose 12.6 percent on
Monday, are down 5.8 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd
fell 4 percent after gaining 8.5 percent on Monday.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Aussie slides against dollar, eyes on ECB speakers
* Oil steady above $109 on Libya unrest
* Euro shares, periphery's bonds make a steady start
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Sunil Nair)