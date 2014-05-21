* BSE index falls 0.32 pct; NSE ends 0.31 pct lower * Foreign investors sell shares for first time in almost a month By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, May 21 Indian shares snapped a four-session winning streak on Wednesday as blue chips, including Larsen & Toubro Ltd, retreated from recent strong gains a day after foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in about a month. Foreign investors sold Indian cash shares worth a net 1.04 billion rupees ($17.8 million) on Tuesday, their first selling since April 16, provisional exchange data showed. Investors took that milestone as an opportunity to take profits in recent outperformers, especially in domestic-oriented sectors that have led a powerful rally in anticipation of a victory for Bharatiya Janata Party and Narendra Modi, its candidate for prime minister. "I do not think the market would take profit-taking or small sales by FIIs seriously. FII interest in India has increased considerably on hopes that policy bottlenecks would be removed soon," said Arun Gopalan, vice-president of research and fund manager at Systematix Shares. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.32 percent, or 78.86 points, to end at 24,298.02, retreating from a record closing high hit a day earlier. The index still remains below the all-time high of 25,375.63 hit on Friday, when the BJP won a clear majority in the country's elections. The broader NSE index lost 0.31 percent, or 22.60 points, to end at 7,252.90. Domestic-oriented stocks fell after leading the recent rally on expectations that a Modi-led government would pass major reforms to revive an economy growing at its slowest in a decade. Among capital goods makers, Larsen & Toubro declined 2.2 percent after marking its highest in 6-1/2 years in the previous session, while Bharat Heavy Electricals lost 2.4 percent. UltraTech Cement slumped 3.2 percent, while ACC fell 2.9 percent. The NSE bank sub-index fell 1.1 percent, heading for a second day of falls on profit-taking after making a record closing high on Monday. State Bank of India lost 2.7 percent, Axis Bank ended down 2.3 percent, HDFC Bank fell 0.8 percent and ICICI Bank ended 0.6 percent lower. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell 1.8 percent after the USFDA said on Tuesday that the drugmaker's response to a U.S. import ban on one of its plants lacked "sufficient corrective actions." But among the gainers, Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 5.1 percent after the motorcycle maker's management issued a better-than-expected outlook in a conference call with analysts. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen lifted to 3-1/2 month highs by BOJ's optimism * Oil climbs to $110 on U.S. stock draw, Libya violence * Stocks flounder in Wall St's wake * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)