* BSE index gains 1.3 pct; NSE ends 1.2 pct higher
* Reliance Comm surges; Citic Telecom eyes undersea cable JV
* Ashok Leyland surges; oper profit beats estimates
* Deutsche Bank cuts Indian stocks to 'neutral' relative to
other EMs
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, May 23 India's benchmark BSE index rose
more than 1 percent on Friday to become the best performing
equity market in Asia-Pacific for 2014 in dollar terms, on
continued hopes the incoming Narendra Modi government would
unveil substantial economic reforms.
Gains were also helped as State Bank of India
surged after reporting bad loans fell in January-March, sparking
a rally in other state-run lenders.
Modi will be sworn in on Monday, ushering in the new
Bharatiya Janata Party government, and investors will first
focus on his cabinet appointments, especially the finance
ministry portfolio. The administration would then need to unveil
a new budget by early July.
Still, not all analysts are as optimistic. Deutsche Bank
downgraded Indian stocks to "neutral" from "neutral/overweight"
relative to other global emerging markets, saying valuations,
appeared "very stretched."
"Earning multiples look a little stretched for short term.
July budget would be the next check point for this rally," said
Alok Roongta, chief financial officer at Bharti AXA Life
Insurance.
The benchmark BSE index rose 1.3 percent, or 318.95
points, to end at a record closing high of 24,693.35, although
the index is still around 3 percentage points away from the
all-time high hit last week.
This brings the BSE's gain so far for the year in dollar
terms to 23.71 percent in 2014, compared to the next best
performer, Indonesia's IDX Composite which gained 22.7
percent.
The BSE index rose 2.4 percent for the week, marking its
third consecutive weekly gain.
The broader NSE index rose 1.25 percent, or 90.70
points, to end at 7,367.10, posting a weekly gain of 2.3
percent.
SBI surged 9.6 percent, after earlier hitting its highest
since May 2011. The state-run lender said net non-performing
loans as a percentage of total assets fell to 2.57 percent in
the March quarter from 3.24 percent in the preceding quarter.
SBI's share gain was its biggest single-day advance since
Sept. 5, 2013.
The results at SBI sparked gains in other state-run banks,
with Punjab National Bank rising 5.4 percent.
Also, hopes of reforms in the power sector by the new
government continued to drive shares in the sector.
NTPC Ltd rose 3.9 percent and Tata Power Co
gained 6.4 percent.
Ashok Leyland Ltd surged 13.7 percent after the
company's January-March operating profit of 1.84 billion rupees
($31.5 million) beat some analysts estimates.
Reliance Communications rose 4.2 percent after the
Financial Times reported that the Indian company was in talks
with China's Citic Telecom over an undersea cable
joint venture, citing unnamed people familiar with the talks.
Among decliners, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd fell
1.5 percent adding to Thursday's slump of 2.3 percent after
operating margins at its European unit Samvardhana Motherson
B.V. lagged some analysts estimates in the January-March
quarter.
ITC Ltd, India's largest cigarette maker, ended 0.8
percent lower despite Jan-March earnings beating estimates as
traders continued to move out of defensives to domestic
cyclicals.
