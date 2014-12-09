(Corrects to say shares fell for a third consecutive day, not second, in paragraph 1)

* BSE index falls 1.15 pct; NSE index down 1.16 pct

* Explorers, metals, miners fall

* Sun Pharma and Ranbaxy up after nod to merger

By Indulal PM

MUMBAI, Dec 9 Indian shares fell for a third consecutive day on Tuesday, with the NSE index closing at a one-month low, as investors cashed out positions tracking a selloff in Chinese markets, hurting blue-chips such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

Chinese shares plunged on Tuesday, sharply reversing course from a two-week rally fuelled in part by speculation the central bank would further ease policy, with a key stock index recording its biggest fall since the depths of the global financial crisis.

Adding to the concerns, overseas investors turned net sellers, excluding the share sale by founders of Infosys Ltd on Monday. Foreign investors have invested about $16.6 billion so far this year, exchange and regulatory data showed.

"This was an expected profit-taking. Fall in Chinese markets added fuel to the fall. However, we think it's a healthy correction. It's still a buy-on-dips market," said Suresh Parmar, head, institutional equities at KJMC Capital Markets.

The benchmark BSE index closed 1.15 percent lower at 27,797.01. The broader NSE index fell 1.16 percent to end at 8,340.70, its lowest since Nov. 7.

Explorers took a hit. ONGC fell 4.4 percent, its biggest since July 7 after crude prices tumbled to a five-year low. Cairn India Ltd fell 1.6 percent.

Sesa Sterlite lost 5.2 percent, adding to its 3.7 percent fall in the previous session as iron ore prices hit multi-year lows.

Metal stocks continued to fall for the second straight day after disappointing Chinese trade data.

Tata Steel closed down 3.4 percent, while Hindalco Industries ended 3 percent lower.

Banks also fell for the second straight day on profit-taking. State Bank of India closed down 2 percent, while ICICI Bank ended 1 percent lower.

Among the gainers, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries rose 1.4 percent and Ranbaxy Laboratories ended 3.6 percent higher after India's antitrust regulator approved Sun's $3.2 billion bid to buy its smaller rival.

Jet Airways Ltd gained 6.2 percent, tracking a fall in crude prices. Every $1/bbl fall in crude can boost the company's FY16 operational profit estimate by 4-5 percent, analysts said.

