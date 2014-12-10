* BSE index gains 0.12 pct; NSE index up 0.18 pct
* Caution prevail ahead of consumer inflation on Friday
* Lenders, explorers gain on value-buying
By Indulal PM
MUMBAI, Dec 10 Indian shares rose on Wednesday,
with the NSE index recovering from a one-month low and snapping
a three-day losing streak, as recent underperformers such as
State Bank of India gained on value-buying, while
firmer equity indexes across the region also helped.
Markets in China and Europe recovered from the previous
day's selloff, prompted by hopes that weak inflation will bring
more monetary policy easing in China.
Caution also prevailed ahead of the consumer inflation data
on Friday. Indian consumer inflation probably fell to a record
low in November, dragged down by falling food and fuel prices,
while growth in core industries nudged factory output up in
October, a Reuters poll showed.
The general lacklustre sentiment continued in the absence of
any specific triggers, but investors are waiting for some reform
measures from the government.
"Markets will stay volatile. Though, the trend has not
changed, investors are looking for fresh cues," said Daljeet S
Kohli, head of research at IndiaNivesh.
"Markets are likely to trade side-ways but the cautious
sentiment will continue," he added.
The benchmark BSE index closed 0.12 percent higher
at 27,831.10, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.18
percent at 8,355.65.
Bank shares, which fell in the last couple of sessions, led
the gains. State Bank of India closed up 3.1 percent. It fell
3.5 percent in the past two sessions. ICICI Bank
gained 0.5 percent.
Shares of explorers, which had declined tracking a drop in
crude prices, also gained. Oil and Natural Gas Corp,
which declined 4.4 percent on Tuesday, rose 2.6 percent, while
Cairn India closed up 1.2 percent.
Indian jewellery exporters' shares gained after a source
told Reuters that India will announce changes as early as this
week to a rule mandating star trading houses export 100 percent
of their gold imports.
Titan Co Ltd closed 4 percent higher, while
Gitanjali Gems gained 9 percent.
Capital goods firms such as Siemens Ltd closed up
1.4 percent and ABB India gained 0.6 percent after
Morgan Stanley turned overweight on industrials in its model
portfolio, citing industrials to re-rate as interest rates fall
in response to government action.
Shares in Jindal Steel and Power closed up 2.6
percent on hopes the coal block auction bidding process would
help incumbents.
State-run oil marketing companies were among the losers on
profit-taking after their shares gained sharply in the past
several sessions on a fall in international crude prices.
Indian Oil Corp closed down 0.8 percent, Hindustan
Petroleum Corp ended 1.4 percent lower and Bharat
Petroleum Corp Ltd closed down 0.7 percent.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro weakens on fears of political instability in Greece
* Oil falls below $66 on ample supply, rising stocks
* Stocks up on hopes of China policy easing, Greece stirs
concern
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data
(Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)