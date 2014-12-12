* BSE index falls 0.91 pct; NSE index down 0.83 pct
* Oil prices sink below $63 to lowest in over 5 years
* Oil explorers, IT stocks fall
By Dipika Lalwani
MUMBAI, Dec 12 India's benchmark BSE index fell
for a fifth session in six on Friday to post its worst weekly
loss in three years as oil explorers continued to slump after
Brent crude prices slipped to below $63 a barrel.
The relentless slide in crude prices is fuelling concerns
about global economic growth, and also dragged stocks in Europe
lower, while limiting gains in Asian markets.
Caution also prevailed ahead of consumer inflation data due
after the close of markets. Retail prices were expected to have
risen 4.5 percent from a year earlier, the slowest monthly
advance since the series was released in 2012.
Foreign investors have now sold $141.5 million worth of
shares in Indian markets in the last three sessions, regulatory
data showed.
The NSE index has fallen 4.68 percent so far this month,
putting it on track to snap two months of gains.
"In short-term, I expect markets to correct further by 2-3
percent as foreign institutional investors are likely to
continue to sell as markets looks little overvalued at these
levels," said G. Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics, a research
and fund advisory firm.
"The flows will also be impacted as the holiday season
begins.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.9 percent lower at
27,350.68 and was down 3.9 percent for the week to post its
worst weekly performance since December 2011.
The broader NSE index closed down 0.8 percent at
8,224.10. For the week it lost 3.7 percent, recording its worst
weekly performance since mid-July.
Shares of Gail (India) fell 4.4 percent, while Oil
and Natural Gas Corp and Reliance Industries Ltd
slipped 3.5 percent and 2.63 percent, respectively.
Software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services
, fell 1.66 percent as traders speculated the company
would announce some restructuring, which may impact earnings
outlook.
After market hours, TCS said in an analyst call it expected
Q3 revenues to be in line and kept its EBIT margin band
unchanged.
Other IT stocks such as Wipro Ltd ended down 0.58
percent and HCL Technologies Ltd closed 2.55 percent
lower.
Meanwhile, caution ahead of the consumer inflation data
later in the day dragged lenders including State Bank of India
down 0.86 percent, ICICI Bank Ltd 0.47
percent, and Punjab National Bank down 0.51 percent.
Among the gainers, telecom shares such as Bharti Airtel
ended up 1.35 percent on media reports of inclusion of
additional spectrum auction.
($1 = 62.3100 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)