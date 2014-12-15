(Corrects syntax in headline)
* BSE index falls 0.11 pct; NSE index down 0.05 pct
* NSE index breaks 50-DMA, seems oversold
* Oil price slide roils emerging markets
* TCS slumps; brokers cut estimates after management
comments
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Dec 15 Indian shares edged lower after
earlier hitting their lowest levels in 1-1/2 months as software
services providers fell after Tata Consultancy Services' tepid
comments on its outlook, while other blue-chips were hit by
global risk aversion.
Oil prices touched fresh 5-1/2-year lows on Monday, spurring
an emerging market selloff as demand for the safe-haven yen
picked up while European stocks stabilised after their worst
week since 2011.
Foreign investors sold shares worth 8.65 billion rupees on
Friday, bringing their total outflow to nearly $280 million over
the last four consecutive sessions of sales, regulatory data
showed.
The 50-shares NSE index has started looking oversold
after falling for six out of the past seven sessions and closing
below its 50-day moving average on Monday for the first time in
nearly two months.
"We believe the downside is limited from the current levels
in index and expect consolidation or technical rebound in the
coming session prior to any further fall," said Jayant
Manglik, president at Religare Securities Ltd.
The benchmark BSE index ended 0.11 percent lower at
27,319.56.
The broader NSE index closed down 0.05 percent at
8,219.60, closing below its 50-day moving average for the first
time since Oct. 21.
Both indexes earlier declined to their lowest intraday level
since Oct. 30.
Software stocks led the decliners after sector leader TCS
on Friday said seasonal trends would impact its Q3
revenue.
TCS fell 3.8 percent, Tech Mahindra ended down 3.6
percent, Wipro Ltd lost 0.3 percent, Infosys ended 0.7
percent lower and HCL Technologies Ltd closed 1.8
percent down.
Metals and mining stocks fell tracking lower Chinese rebar
futures and spot iron ore prices.
Tata Steel fell 0.4 percent, Jindal Steel and
Power lost 2 percent, JSW Steel ended down
1.4 percent while Sesa Sterlite fell 2.8 percent.
In other blue-chips, Bharat Petroleum Corp fell
4.7 percent and Axis Bank lost 1.4 percent.
Among gainers, Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose 1.8
percent and Coal India gained 3.5 percent after
Economic Times reported that disinvestments can be deferred till
January.
Housing Development Finance Corp surged 5.1
percent, marking its biggest daily gain since Sept. 2013 on
media reports Standard Life would increase stake in the lender's
insurance unit.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Yen rises in choppy trading, euro on defensive
* Oil hits new five-year low before rallying to $63
* Oil price slide roils emerging markets, yen rises
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data
($1 = 62.9050 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Sunil Nair)