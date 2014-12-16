* BSE index falls 1.97 pct; NSE index down 1.85 pct
* Indian rupee hits 13-mth low on global economy fears
* India VIX jumps, pricing in global linkages, uncertain
rate cuts
* Shares of companies with presence in Russia falter
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Dec 16 Indian shares slumped nearly 2
percent on Tuesday, marking their biggest daily fall in more
than five months on worries the global turmoil will spur heavy
foreign selling and force the central bank to delay expected
cuts in interest rates.
The Indian rupee hit a 13-month low on Tuesday
after Russia's sharp increase in interest rates reinforced
concerns about the global economy at a time when oil prices are
sliding. A downbeat China factory survey also weighed.
A key volatility gauge for domestic shares, India VIX
, ended up 16.3 percent, marking its biggest one-day
gain since January 2014.
Foreign investors were net sellers of shares worth a total
of $342.64 million over the past five sessions, although they
remain net buyers of $17.1 billion this year, making the Indian
stock market the second best performer in dollar terms in Asia
this year after China.
Analysts remain optimistic India will avoid any major
selling by foreign investors. The broader NSE index is
down 6.1 percent so far in December, but is still up 28 percent
this year.
Although the fall in oil prices has raised worries about the
global economy, it has helped lower the cost of imports, while
analysts are hopeful the Indian economy will improve on the back
of reforms expected from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's
government.
"India is favourably placed amid crude oil fall and economic
growth but broad dollar strength will make December a wash out,"
said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities.
The current fall will provide opportunities to pick up good
stocks for the long term, Choksey added.
The benchmark BSE index ended 1.97 percent lower at
26,781.44, below the psychologically important 27,000 level and
its lowest close since Oct. 27.
The broader NSE index closed down 1.85 percent at
8,067.60, its lowest close since Oct. 28.
Both indexes posted their biggest single day falls since
July 8, when shares tumbled after the railway budget raised
worries the government would slash spending.
Falls in December have come as Brent crude price has
almost halved from its 2014 high of $115 a barrel in June,
raising worries about global growth.
Blue-chips led the decliners on Tuesday, with ITC
down 3 percent.
Rate-sensitive shares fell on worries the Reserve Bank of
India would delay easing the monetary policy given the
instability in global markets.
Data showing plunging retail and wholesale inflation had
reinforced hopes the RBI would cut rates at its next policy
review in February.
State Bank of India slumped 4.8 percent while ICICI
Bank lost 4.2 percent. Tata Motors lost 2.5
percent.
Companies earning a substantial portion of revenues from
Russia also slumped after its central bank raised interest rates
to 17 percent in response to the rouble hitting an
all-time low.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories lost 6.4 percent, while
Oil and Natural Gas Corp ended 2.2 percent lower.
Among the gainers, software exporters rose on hopes a weaker
rupee would boost their overseas earnings. Tata Consultancy
Services rose 3.6 percent.
