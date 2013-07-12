* BSE index gains 1.44 pct; NSE ends 1.25 pct higher
* Foreign investors turn buyers of Indian index futures
* Investors await inflation, industrial output data
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 12 Indian shares rose about 1.5
percent on Friday, marking their highest close in 1-1/2 months,
as Infosys surged after it defied some analysts' expectations by
retaining its revenue growth forecast, which lifted other IT
services stocks.
Shares also rose for a third consecutive week as the rupee
recovered from a record low hit on Monday, helped by
measures from policy makers targeting derivatives trading and by
comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke implying he
was in no hurry to end accommodative monetary policy.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 15.36 billion
rupees ($256.92 million) worth of index futures on Thursday,
marking their biggest single-day purchase of these contracts
since July 1, regulatory and exchange data shows.
Amid blue chip earnings like Reliance Industries Ltd
and HDFC Bank Ltd next week, investors are
also on watch for June consumer price inflation data and May
industrial output due later in the day and wholesale price-based
inflation data for June on Monday.
"With better-than-expected numbers, Infosys bring in
positive surprise and set the market for a buoyant start," said
Jayant Manglik, president retail distribution at Religare
Securities Ltd
The bulls are in control and are likely to extend the
gaining streak to test 6,150 on the NSE index in the near
future, Manglik added.
The benchmark BSE index rose 1.44 percent, or
282.41 points, to end at 19,958.47, highest close since May 30.
The index climbed 2.37 percent for the week, posting gains for a
third consecutive week.
The broader NSE index rose 1.25 percent, or 73.90
points, to end at 6,009, closing above the psychologically
important 6,000 level, while gaining 2.4 percent for the week.
India's Infosys Ltd shares surged 10.9 percent, to
mark their highest intraday level in 23 months, after the
company surprised some analysts and retained its revenue growth
forecast for the full year.
Infosys which marked its biggest daily gain in six months
also pulled up other rival stocks. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
gained 2.9 percent and Wipro Ltd ended 3.2
percent higher.
Reliance Industries Ltd gained 2.3 percent after
India's oil minister said on Thursday that the decision to raise
prices of locally produced gas would not be reviewed, allaying
fears that New Delhi may consider a roll-back.
IDFC Ltd shares rose 3.3 percent on covering of
short position in July futures, dealers said.
Development Credit Bank Ltd rose 4.9 percent ahead
of its results on Monday.
However among stocks that fell, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
fell 3.8 percent, falling for a second day after
Macquarie downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "outperform"
and cut its target price to 1,525 rupees from 1,850, citing
continued weakness in passenger vehicle demand and discounts on
models.
(Editing by Anand Basu)