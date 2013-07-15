* BSE index gains 0.38 pct; NSE ends 0.36 pct higher
* India's benchmark index closes above key 20,000 level
* SpiceJet surges; airline denies report of Kuwait interest
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 15 Indian shares rose for a third
consecutive session on Monday and closed at their highest in
1-1/2 months as optimism about upcoming earnings results and
in-line wholesale inflation data boosted blue chips.
India's headline inflation rose 4.86 percent in June from a
year earlier, marking the first pick-up in four months, but
investors were soothed as the data came largely in line with
expectations.
The wholesale inflation data helped sooth some of the
concerns after reports late on Friday showed industrial output
unexpectedly contracted in May from a year ago, while retail
inflation accelerated.
Investors are also more optimistic about upcoming earnings,
including from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, after
Infosys Ltd retained its dollar revenue guidance last
week.
"Going ahead, markets will be influenced by the quarterly
results, RBI policy decision as well as economic developments in
USA/Europe," said Dipen Shah, head of private client group
research, Kotak Securities.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.38 percent, or 76.01
points, to 20,034.48, closing above the psychologically
important 20,000 level and marking its highest close since May
30.
The broader NSE index rose 0.36 percent, or 21.80
points, to 6,030.80.
State Bank of India Ltd rose 1 percent, while Axis
Bank Ltd ended 1.3 percent higher after June wholesale
inflation data came in line with expectations.
Companies reporting earnings this week largely gained. TCS
rose 2 percent, gaining for a fourth day, while Reliance
Industries advanced 0.8 percent.
Sterlite Industries Ltd ended 3 percent higher
after an environmental court said on Monday that a copper
smelter plant owned by the company can stay open. The plant was
shut for two months from March 30 after complaints from
residents over emissions.
SpiceJet Ltd surged 7.9 percent even after the
airline denied a news report from vccircle.com that Kuwait
Airways was looking to pick up a nearly 25 percent stake in the
budget airline.
However, among stocks that fell, Infosys fell 2.2 percent on
profit-taking after India's No.2 software exporter rose 10.9
percent on Friday, the most in six months. The company had
beaten some analysts' expectations by retaining its revenue
growth forecast.
TTK Prestige Ltd fell 5.9 percent after the
company said its net profit fell about 16 percent in the June
quarter.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)