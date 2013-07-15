* BSE index gains 0.38 pct; NSE ends 0.36 pct higher * India's benchmark index closes above key 20,000 level * SpiceJet surges; airline denies report of Kuwait interest By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, July 15 Indian shares rose for a third consecutive session on Monday and closed at their highest in 1-1/2 months as optimism about upcoming earnings results and in-line wholesale inflation data boosted blue chips. India's headline inflation rose 4.86 percent in June from a year earlier, marking the first pick-up in four months, but investors were soothed as the data came largely in line with expectations. The wholesale inflation data helped sooth some of the concerns after reports late on Friday showed industrial output unexpectedly contracted in May from a year ago, while retail inflation accelerated. Investors are also more optimistic about upcoming earnings, including from Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, after Infosys Ltd retained its dollar revenue guidance last week. "Going ahead, markets will be influenced by the quarterly results, RBI policy decision as well as economic developments in USA/Europe," said Dipen Shah, head of private client group research, Kotak Securities. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.38 percent, or 76.01 points, to 20,034.48, closing above the psychologically important 20,000 level and marking its highest close since May 30. The broader NSE index rose 0.36 percent, or 21.80 points, to 6,030.80. State Bank of India Ltd rose 1 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd ended 1.3 percent higher after June wholesale inflation data came in line with expectations. Companies reporting earnings this week largely gained. TCS rose 2 percent, gaining for a fourth day, while Reliance Industries advanced 0.8 percent. Sterlite Industries Ltd ended 3 percent higher after an environmental court said on Monday that a copper smelter plant owned by the company can stay open. The plant was shut for two months from March 30 after complaints from residents over emissions. SpiceJet Ltd surged 7.9 percent even after the airline denied a news report from vccircle.com that Kuwait Airways was looking to pick up a nearly 25 percent stake in the budget airline. However, among stocks that fell, Infosys fell 2.2 percent on profit-taking after India's No.2 software exporter rose 10.9 percent on Friday, the most in six months. The company had beaten some analysts' expectations by retaining its revenue growth forecast. TTK Prestige Ltd fell 5.9 percent after the company said its net profit fell about 16 percent in the June quarter. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar recovers, US retail sales, Bernanke testimony key * Brent rises to near $109 as China growth meets forecast * Stocks, Aussie dollar rise on better Chinese data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)