* BSE index falls 0.91 pct; NSE ends 1.25 pct lower
* Financial shares slump after RBI raises two short-term
rates
* Morgan Stanley turns 'cautious' on India's financial
services
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 16 Indian shares fell nearly 1
percent on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak, as
lenders such as Yes Bank and other financial firms slumped after
the central bank raised short-term interest rates in a bid to
curb the rupee's slide.
Late on Monday, the Reserve Bank of India raised short-term
borrowing costs, restricted funds that banks could access and
announced a 120 billion rupee ($2 billion) bond sale as it
sought to create demand for the rupee, which hit a
record low last week.
The central bank's measures are seen hurting growth, while
the tightening will push back lending rate cuts.
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch reduced India's fiscal year
2013/14 growth forecast to 5.5 percent of the gross domestic
product from 5.8 percent after the central bank's liquidity
measures, it said in a note on Tuesday.
"Higher short-term rates and expectations that policy rates
would now be cut with a lag may lead to some tinkering down of
estimates," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at
IDBI Federal Life Insurance.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.91 percent, or
183.25 points, to 19,851.23, closing below the key 20,000 level.
The broader NSE index fell 1.25 percent, or 75.55
points, to 5,955.25, marking its biggest single-day fall since
July 3.
Lenders dependent on short-term wholesale funding such as
Yes Bank Ltd will be most affected by the central
bank's measures to curb liquidity, analysts said.
Yes Bank slumped 9.9 percent, while IndusInd Bank Ltd
ended 7.9 percent lower.
Among other banks, ICICI Bank Ltd fell 5.4
percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd lost 2.4 percent a day
ahead of its June quarter results.
Shares in financial firms also slumped. IDFC Ltd
fell 7.2 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd
ended 3.8 percent lower.
Morgan Stanley also changed its view on India's financial
services stocks to "cautious" from "in-line", citing the Reserve
Bank of India's decision to raise two short-term rates.
However, among stocks that gained, Tata Consultancy Services
Ltd ended 0.5 percent higher after hitting an all-time
high of 1,666.35 rupees, ahead of its earnings results later
this week.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)