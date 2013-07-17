(Deletes reference to second day of gains in headline, lead and
sixth paras)
* BSE index gains 0.49 pct; NSE ends 0.3 pct higher
* India's consumer goods shares gain to record highs
* Reliance's operating profit may lag estimates - StarMine
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 17 Indian shares rose on Wednesday,
as consumer goods shares such as Hindustan Unilever surged to
record highs benefitting from their more defensive nature in an
uncertain market environment and from confidence about their
growth prospects.
The gains in broader indexes came even as the Indian
government's measures to relax foreign direct investment failed
to shore up much confidence, given doubts about whether
long-term inflows would materialise anytime soon.
Traders remain on watch for upcoming blue-chip earnings
results and more potential measures from policy-makers to stem
the slide in the rupee.
Abroad, the focus is on Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke's testimony to the U.S. Congress later in the day.
"Some more steps to remove administrative and procedural
bottlenecks in India are expected in due course of time which
may aid foreign flows" said Dipen Shah, head of private client
group research, Kotak Securities.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.49 percent, or 97.50
points, to end at 19,948.73.
The broader NSE index rose 0.3 percent, or 18.05
points, to end at 5,973.30.
Gains were led by consumer goods shares, with the sectoral
index closing at its highest ever.
Hindustan Unilver Ltd rose 9.9 percent, after
earlier making an all-time high at 699.35 rupees, while ITC Ltd
ended 2.3 percent higher after hitting a record high of
370.40 rupees earlier.
United Spirits Ltd gained 0.6 percent after
touching an all-time high of 2,739.35 rupees, while Dabur India
Ltd rose 4.2 percent after earlier hitting its
record-high at 167.90 rupees.
Nestle India Ltd also rose to a record high of
5,787 rupees, before ending 1 percent higher.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 1.8 percent,
rising 11.5 percent in six consecutive sessions of gains ahead
of its April-June earnings on Thursday.
Reliance Industries Ltd also rose 1.6 percent,
rising for a fifth day ahead of its June quarter earnings on
Friday.
However, Reliance may miss operating profit consensus
forecast for April-June when it reports results on Friday,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.
Among decliners, mobile operators such as Idea Cellular Ltd
fell on profit-taking even after India approved
raising the foreign investment limit in the sector to 100
percent from the current 74 percent.
Idea ended 4.5 percent lower after earlier making a record
high of 163.55 rupees while Reliance Communications Ltd
fell 2.1 percent.
Lenders such as Yes Bank Ltd and other financial
firms fell for a second day after the Reserve Bank of India
raised short-term interest rates to curb the rupee's slide.
Financial companies dependent on short-term wholesale
funding will be the most affected by RBI's measures to curb
liquidity, analysts said.
Yes Bank fell 5.3 percent after dropping 9.9 percent on
Tuesday, while IndusInd Bank Ltd ended 2.7 percent
lower.
HDFC Bank fell 2.3 percent after its asset
quality, worsened slightly, with net non-performing loans as a
percentage of total assets at 0.3 percent compared with 0.2
percent a year earlier.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dollar shaky as markets look to Bernanke for clues
* Brent slips below $108 ahead of Fed testimony
* Shares flat before Bernanke testimony
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Sunil Nair)