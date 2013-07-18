* BSE index gains 0.9 pct; NSE ends 1.08 pct higher * Axis Bank Q1 profit beats forecasts, bad loans tick up * CLSA upgrades ONGC; sees 20 pct upside By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, July 18 Indian shares rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday to close at their highest in 1-1/2 months after Axis Bank surged on better-than-expected June-quarter results, sparking a rally in other banking stocks as well. Axis results, which follow those of Infosys Ltd earlier this month when it comforted investors by sticking to its dollar revenue guidance, have instilled some hope of improving corporate earnings. The gains have soothed some investor concerns sparked by the Reserve Bank of India's move on Monday to raise short-term interest rates to shore up the rupee, which sent bond yields surging and raised worries about the potential economic fallout. Meanwhile, the government announced lifting caps on foreign investment in some sectors, but the measures failed to improve sentiment given concerns about their implementation and expectations they would not immediately yield overseas flows. Investors now remain on watch for upcoming blue-chip earnings results and more potential measures from policy-makers to stem the slide in the rupee. "Earnings remain on radar alongside monsoon session to see if reforms announced so far can go through the parliament," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.9 percent, or 179.68 points, to end at 20,128.41, marking its highest close since May 30. The broader NSE index rose 1.08 percent, or 64.75 points, to end at 6,038.05, clocking a second consecutive session of gains. Private-sector lender Axis Bank Ltd rose 3.7 percent after posting a higher-than-expected 22.5 percent increase in quarterly net profit, helped by higher interest income, and a marginal increase in bad loans. The results lifted shares of other banks, with HDFC Bank Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd rising 3.2 percent each. Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd gained 4.6 percent after CLSA upgraded the stock to "buy" from "outperform", citing prospect of a 20 percent upside to share prices. Consumer goods and pharmaceuticals shares extended gains to record highs, benefiting from their defensive nature in an uncertain market environment and from confidence about their growth prospects. Hindustan Unilever Ltd gained 0.4 percent, after earlier making an all-time high at 719.10 rupees, adding to its 9.9 percent rise on Wednesday. United Spirits Ltd rose 3.4 percent after hitting a record high of 2,810 rupees earlier. Among pharmaceutical stocks, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rose 0.5 percent, after making a record high of 1,132.50 rupees, while Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gained 1.2 percent. Lupin Ltd gained 1.8 percent after the company signed a pact with MSD to co-market a vaccine for the Indian market. Exide Industries Ltd rose 4.9 percent after Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse upgraded their ratings on the auto battery maker citing among other factors a recovery in replacement demand. However among stocks that fell, Tata Consultancy Services , India's biggest software services provider, fell 1.1 percent ahead its June-quarter results later in the day. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar firmer, buoyed by Fed stimulus withdrawal hopes * Oil slips as dollar gains offset U.S. stocks draw * Dollar firms up, shares sag after Bernanke * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Sunil Nair)