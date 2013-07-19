* BSE index gains 0.1 pct; NSE ends 0.15 pct lower
* NSE banking index falls over 6 percent for the week
* IT shares hit record highs on TCS earnings
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 19 Indian shares ended flat on
Friday after rising earlier to their highest intraday level in
nearly two months as HDFC fell on lower-than-expected June
quarter earnings while blue chips such as Sun Pharma declined on
profit-booking.
The benchmark stock indexes rose for a fourth consecutive
week, but traders are worried as foreign investors have remained
net sellers for the last four sessions, totalling 6.04 billion
rupees ($101.33 million), despite government's and central bank
recent measures to shore up the rupee.
Quarterly earnings from blue chips such as Reliance
Industries later in the day, Larsen & Toubro Ltd
on Monday and ITC Ltd on Thursday are also
awaited for gauging the near-term direction.
"Going into next week, we have several important results
followed by monetary policy meeting in end-July," said Sanjeev
Zarbade, vice president, private client group research, Kotak
Securities.
The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.11 percent, or
21.44 points, at 20,149.85, after earlier rising to its highest
intraday level since May 21. It gained 0.95 percent for the
week.
The broader NSE index fell 0.15 percent, or 8.85
points, to end at 6,029.20. It ended 0.33 percent higher for the
week, marking its fourth weekly gain.
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd,
India's biggest mortgage lender, fell 3.1 percent after it
reported a 17 percent rise in net profit for the April-June
quarter missing consensus estimates.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended 3.4 percent
lower after hitting its all-time high on Thursday.
The Reserve Bank of India's move on Monday to raise
short-term rates continued to weigh on banking stocks with the
NSE's industry benchmark falling 6.4 percent for the
week.
ICICI Bank Ltd ended 2.6 percent lower, while Yes
Bank Ltd closed down 3.6 percent.
Mastek Ltd fell 10.1 percent after its April-June
net profit fell 68.13 percent to 70.9 million rupees.
Raymond Ltd fell 3.5 percent, while Indian Hotels
Company Ltd ended 3.4 percent lower after the
announcement of their exclusion from the National Stock
Exchange's (NSE) derivatives segment.
However, among stocks that gained, Tata Consultancy Services
Ltd, India's largest software services exporter, ended
up 5 percent after earlier touching an all-time high of 1,759
rupees, a day after posting April-June earnings that beat
estimates and maintaining an upbeat outlook.
Other IT companies also gained with Infosys Ltd
rising 1.7 percent and Wipro Ltd advancing 1.4
percent.
The BSE IT index gained 2.8 percent after earlier
hitting its all-time high at 7,132.54.
Bajaj Auto, India's second-largest motorcycle
maker, gained 3.6 percent as its June-quarter operating margins,
after adjusting for mark-to-market loss, beat estimates at 20.4
percent, analysts said.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Yen on defensive before Japanese election
* Brent steady above $108 on demand growth hopes, Fed
* Shares cruise towards fourth week of gains
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
($1 = 59.6050 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)