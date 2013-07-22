* BSE index gains 0.05 pct; NSE ends 0.04 pct higher * L&T slumps after Q1 profit misses estimates * Ambuja Cements falls after Credit Suisse downgrade By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, July 22 India's benchmark index rose slightly on Monday after hitting its highest in two months led by gains in stocks such as HDFC on value-buying, but Larsen & Toubro Ltd slumped after posting disappointing earnings. The slight gains allowed the BSE index to post its fourth consecutive winning session, with sentiment also improved after foreign institutional investors snapped a four-day selling streak by buying 2.52 billion rupees ($42.26 million) of shares on Friday. Analysts said a mixed set of earnings, concerns over a reversal in the central bank policy and the expiry of July derivatives on Thursday are expected to keep shares volatile for the next few days. Investors are also looking for additional government or central bank measures to stabilise the rupee. Reuters reported the government is looking to attract dollar inflows through non-resident Indian deposits to support the rupee and has dropped the option of issuing sovereign bond for now, while also considering raising interest rates, according to two senior government officials. "Some rate hike fears are there but the RBI most likely will not, while earnings have slanted towards being mixed after L&T and Reliance disappointed. Volatility may continue," said G. Chokkalingam, managing director and chief investment officer at Centrum Wealth Management. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.05 percent, or 9.27 points, to end at 20,159.12, gaining for a fourth consecutive session. It rose to 20,264.90 in intraday trading, its highest level since May 21. The broader NSE index rose 0.04 percent, or 2.60 points, to end at 6,031.80. Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd gained 3.4 percent on value-buying after falling 5.7 percent last week. Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose 1 percent a day ahead of its June-quarter earnings. Bajaj Auto Ltd, India's second-largest motorcycle maker, gained 1 percent, rising for a second day as its June-quarter operating margins, after adjusting for mark-to-market loss, beat estimates at 20.4 percent on Friday. Biocon Ltd rose 1.4 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight" and raised its target price to 392 rupees from 283 rupees, citing improving base business, progress in the bio-similar platform and inexpensive valuations. However, Larsen & Toubro Ltd's (L&T) shares fell 7.4 percent, marking their biggest daily fall in four years, after the company said earnings slumped 12.5 percent in the June quarter from a year earlier, missing consensus estimates by a wide margin. L&T's results also hit rivals such as Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd which ended 7.1 percent lower. Reliance Industries Ltd fell 1.6 percent even after reporting market-beating earnings late on Friday, as other income, mainly from treasury-related gains, accounted for 38 percent of pretax profit for the quarter, according to the company. Ambuja Cements Ltd slumped 4.7 percent after Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "outperform", while maintaining its target price at 205 rupees. The investment bank said the stock is trading at its peak multiple and is already pricing in margin recovery in 2014 and part of the potential merger synergies with ACC Ltd. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen up after Japan PM's election win, but gains may wane * Oil above $108 as US oil extends premium to Brent * Shares eye 5-year high after Abe win, yen choppy * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)