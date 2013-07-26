* BSE index falls 0.29 pct; NSE ends 0.36 pct lower * Jet surges on talk that regulator to approve Etihad deal * Maruti Suzuki falls on muted sales outlook By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, July 26 Indian shares fell on Friday to mark their first weekly fall in five as Hindustan Unilever slumped after its June-quarter sales missed forecast, while banks such as HDFC Bank fell on caution ahead of the central bank's policy review next week. The BSE's banking-index slumped 4.7 percent in the week after the central bank unveiled additional measures to drain cash in order to defend the rupee, keeping bond yields elevated and sparking concerns about borrowing costs. Focus now shifts to the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Tuesday. Although investors do not expect the central bank to announce a hike in interest rates or the cash reserve ratio they will closely scrutinise its statement for clues about future action. "Market doesn't look encouraging in the near term as stress in broader economy continues after RBI's steps to control exchange rates," said Vaibhav Sanghavi, director at Ambit Investment Advisors Pvt Ltd. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.29 percent, or 56.57 points, to end at 19,748.19, retreating for a third consecutive session after hitting its highest close since January 2011 on Tuesday. The BSE Index has dropped 2 percent for the week. The broader NSE index fell 0.36 percent, or 21.30 points, to end at 5,886.20, falling 2.4 percent for the week. Hindustan Unilever Ltd, the Indian unit of Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc , fell 3.5 percent as its June-quarter sales volumes disappointed investors. Banks fell on caution ahead of the policy review, with HDFC Bank ending down 1.5 percent, while State Bank of India lost 1.8 percent. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd failed to hold on to earlier gains and fell 2.7 percent after analysts raised concerns about the carmaker's cautious outlook on car sales. Reliance Infrastructure Ltd fell 1.6 percent while Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ended 1.9 percent down as brokers expected both stocks to be removed from the NSE index at a review next month. Indian property developer DLF Ltd fell 1.5 percent after Citigroup downgraded the stock to "sell" from "neutral", citing high leverage and mounting interest costs. However, ITC Ltd rose 2.6 percent after a 4.5 percent fall on Thursday as the drop following its first-quarter earnings was seen as overdone. Shares in Jet Airways India Ltd surged 17.4 percent on Friday after traders said India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) was likely to approve a planned stake sale to Etihad Airways. Officials of Jet Airways and Etihad Airways were not immediately reachable for comment on the market speculation. A spokesman for India's finance ministry, which oversees FIPB, declined to comment. Biocon Ltd gained 7.3 percent after saying late on Thursday its June-quarter net profit rose 19 percent, beating consensus estimates. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar falls on caution before Fed meeting next week * Oil slips towards $107 on demand worries * Report on easy Fed line leaves dlr at 5-week low * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Jijo Jacob)