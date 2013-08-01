* BSE falls 0.15 pct, NSE ends 0.25 pct lower
* Financial Technologies shares slump 65 pct after NSEL
suspends contracts
* Infra stocks falter on growth concerns
By Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, Aug 1 Indian shares ended down for a
seventh consecutive session as infrastructure stocks such as
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd slumped after data showed
manufacturing activity shrank the most in more than four years.
The HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
, compiled by Markit, edged down to 50.1 in July from
50.3 in May.
The index, which gauges business activity in Indian
factories but not its utilities, has been running close to the
50 mark that separates growth from contraction since May, but
has held above it for over four years.
The BSE index ended 0.15 percent lower at
19,317.19, while the broader NSE index fell 0.25 percent
to 5,727.85.
Markets opened positive on Thursday, gaining over 1 percent
at the day's peak on relief that the U.S. Federal Reserve would
not begin tapering its bond-buying programme any time soon, but
receded later in the day on growth worries.
Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on Indian stocks to
"underweight" on concerns about delayed growth recovery and
rising vulnerabilities for the economy.
"Sentiment continues to be very, very cautious," said Deepak
Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.
"Most people think a rebound is due after such a steep fall,
but that won't happen until the troika of rupee, the fiscal
deficit and interest rates come under control and the question
is whether the government can do anything at all to control
them."
Falling growth and a drying order pipeline drove shares in
infrastructure companies lower.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fell 4.86 percent, while
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd ended 10.24 percent lower.
Private sector lenders recovered from recent steep falls,
but government-owned banks fell, as they are seen as holding
high-risk assets most prone to default in a weak economy.
HDFC Bank Ltd gained 3.68 percent, Yes Bank Ltd
rose 1.13 percent and ICICI Bank Ltd ended
up 0.57 percent.
Among state-owned banks, Bank of Baroda fell the
most, dropping 8.36 percent after reporting higher
non-performing assets in the April-June quarter.
Punjab National Bank and State Bank of India
also fell.
Financial Technologies (India) Ltd shares fell
64.5 percent after a commodities exchange it owns suspended
trading in one-day forward contracts.
Among the gainers, state-owned mining and power company
Neyveli Lignite Corp Ltd rose 1.84 percent after the
government set a higher price band for a stake sale in the
company.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, India's biggest carmaker,
rose 1.06 percent after monthly sales rose for the first time
this year in July.
Utility vehicle maker Mahindra and Mahindra,
however, fell 4.38 percent after posting a 21 percent drop in
vehicle sales.
($1 = 60.3625 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)