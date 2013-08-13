* BSE index gains 1.49 pct; NSE ends 1.55 pct higher * Infosys surges to 28-month high * Beaten-down banking shares up on value buying By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Aug 13 Indian shares rose 1.5 percent on Tuesday, marking their biggest single-day gain in almost a month, as IT shares such as Infosys rose to a 28-month high on optimism about the sector's business outlook while beaten-down lenders rose on value buying. Additional measures by the Indian government since Monday, aimed at attracting capital inflows into a weak economy and to control a wide current account deficit, were also seen boosting sentiment. The government on Tuesday also raised the import duty on gold to 10 percent from 8 percent and that on silver to 10 percent from 6 percent. Traders continue to monitor the rupee and await further steps by the government to prop up the troubled currency, while eyeing global developments related to stimulus withdrawal in the U.S. to gauge the near-term direction of the market. "Economy is in a bad shape the trend remains down for markets. Rupee, elections and Fed tapering concerns would weigh in the short term," said Vijay Kedia, director at private wealth management firm Kedia Securities. The benchmark BSE index rose 1.49 percent, or 282.86 points, to end at 19,229.84, rising for a third consecutive day to mark its highest close since Aug. 1. The broader NSE index rose 1.55 percent, or 86.90 points, to end at 5,699.30, closing just a tad below the psychologically important 5,700 level. IT shares gained as the rupee remained near a record low and on increasing optimism about the sector's business outlook. Infosys Ltd rose 2.6 percent while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended 0.3 percent higher. Tech Mahindra Ltd shares rose 5.1 percent after its April-June standalone net profit saw an over-three-fold rise to 5.99 billion rupees. Banking shares gained on value buying. ICICI Bank rose 2.9 percent while HDFC Bank ended 3 percent up. NSE's benchmark for banking shares fell 16.3 percent in four consecutive weekly falls, as of Thursday's close. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gained 1.1 percent adding to Monday's 7.1 percent rise after April-June earnings were seen as positive after factoring out a provisioning charge to settle a patent suit. Cipla Ltd gained 2.2 percent, rising for a third day after its April-June net profit rose 18.5 percent to 4.75 billion rupees. DLF Ltd gained 7.9 percent after the company's April-June earnings surpassed expectations. Marico Ltd shares rose 4.7 percent after the company reported a rise of 27.4 percent in April-June profit, beating analysts' estimates. However, among decliners, Hindalco Industries Ltd fell 2.8 percent after its profit adjusted for higher other income came in lower than expectations. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro rises after German sentiment data * Oil rises above $109 on supply concerns * EU shares climb as investors bet on strong data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Sunil Nair)