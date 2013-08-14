* BSE index gains 0.72 pct; NSE ends 0.75 pct higher
* Tata group shares lead gains
* Tata Steel surges after April-June profit doubles
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Aug 14 Indian shares rose on Wednesday
for a fourth consecutive session, led by Tata Group companies
after Tata Motors surged on unit Jaguar Land Rover's July sales,
while Tata Steel gained as its quarterly profit nearly doubled.
Gains accelerated in the afternoon, tracking European shares
after data showed growth in the euro zone pulled out of its
longest recession after unexpected strength in the German and
French economies.
Still, some caution remains as the rupee is stuck
near record lows with data on Wednesday showing India's annual
wholesale inflation rose to a five-month high of 5.79 percent
raising the stakes as the country's policy makers struggle to
prop up the currency.
The government's proposals this week to curb imports and
raise capital inflows have fallen flat so far, while the Reserve
Bank of India's gambit to raise short-term interest rates and
drain cash could further choke off growth by keeping borrowing
costs high.
"Although it is a tough time for the Indian economy and
markets, the key would be when rupee stabilises and RBI
withdraws its measures," said G. Chokkalingam, chief investment
officer at Centrum Wealth Management.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.72 percent, or
137.75 points, to end at 19,367.59, marking its highest close
since July 29. The index has gained 3.8 percent over the
previous four sessions.
The broader NSE index rose 0.75 percent, or 43
points, to end at 5,742.30, closing above the psychologically
important 5,700 level.
Tata Motors Ltd jumped 9.7 percent, marking its
biggest single-day percentage gain since March 2010, after unit
Jaguar Land Rover said on Tuesday it sold 31,611
vehicles in July globally - its best sales in July ever.
Tata Motors later said global wholesale vehicle sales fell
an annual 14 percent in July, as a sharp rise in the sales of
its luxury Jaguar Land Rover cars failed to offset sluggish
passenger and commercial vehicle sales.
Tata Steel Ltd shares rose 3.6 percent after the
company's quarterly profit nearly doubled as costs fell sharply,
making up for a dip in sales.
Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 0.8
percent, tracking a weak rupee and optimism about its earnings
outlook, in part, on the back of an improving U.S. economy.
Among other Tata Group stocks, Tata Communications Ltd
rose 7.3 percent while Tata Power Ltd ended
2.4 percent higher.
Bajaj Auto Ltd shares gained 2.7 percent after
India's second-largest motorcycle maker said on Tuesday the
workers' union at its Chakan plant in western India had called
off a strike that started in end-June.
Escorts Ltd shares rose 20 percent to its maximum
daily limit after its April-June net profit rose over three-fold
to 583 million rupees ($9.54 million).
DLF Ltd gained 6.4 percent adding to Tuesday's 7.9
percent gain after the company's April-June earnings surpassed
expectations.
However, among stocks that fell, Financial Technologies Ltd
fell 13.2 percent on continued concerns after its
commodity exchange unit National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) halted
its electronics trading services since Aug. 6.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro firms against dollar as euro zone seen growing
* Oil slips on U.S. stimulus outlook
* Signs of euro zone recovery support shares
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
($1 = 61.0850 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Sunil Nair)