* BSE index falls 3.97 pct; NSE ends 4.08 pct lower
* Indian shares fall for fourth consecutive week
* India's volatility index surges over 26 pct
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Aug 16 Indian shares slumped 4 percent
on Friday, marking their biggest daily drop in almost two years,
as blue chips including HDFC Bank were hit across the board on
fears U.S. stimulus tapering would trigger foreign selling and
as the rupee hit a record low.
The Reserve Bank of India's measures late on Wednesday to
restrict how much its citizens and companies can invest abroad
also raised fears of outright capital controls that would
further undermine the confidence of foreign investors, hitting
the rupee.
India's volatility index which measures the cost
of protection via options and is seen by some investors as a
"fear" gauge gained 26.4 percent, marking its biggest single day
percentage gain since June 17, 2009.
The outlook remains weak as Indian shares marked their
fourth consecutive weekly fall, totalling a decline of 7.7
percent, as the rupee has tumbled despite various measures
undertaken to prop up the currency.
"FIIs (foreign institutional investors) may pull out further
on continued concerns over Fed's potential tapering and as the
rupee continues to make record lows," said Sachin Shah, a fund
manager at Emkay Investment Managers Ltd.
Although valuation have started looking attractive, Shah
added.
The benchmark BSE index plunged 3.97 percent, or
769.41 points, to end at 18,598.18, also falling 1 percent for
the week, marking its fourth consecutive weekly fall.
The broader NSE index dived 4.08 percent, or 234.45
points, to end at 5,507.85, marking its biggest single daily
fall since Sept. 22, 2011.
The index closed below the psychologically important 5,600
level after falling 1.03 percent for the week.
Blue chips fell across the board. HDFC Bank Ltd
slipped 5.4 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd
tumbled 4.4 percent.
Axis Bank Ltd slumped 8.8 percent after MSCI said
it would exclude the bank from its standard and large-cap
indexes.
Axis shares also come under pressure after the Reserve Bank
of India said on Wednesday overseas investors will not be
allowed to purchase additional shares given the foreign
shareholding limit has been breached.
Among other stocks consumer goods shares were hit: ITC Ltd
fell 4.3 percent while Hindustan Unilever Ltd
ended 2.9 percent down.
Tata Motors Ltd fell 1.6 percent as Wednesday's
9.7 percent gains on unit Jaguar Land Rover July
sales were seen as overdone.
Titan Industries Ltd shares slumped 12.1 percent
after the central bank banned imports of gold coins and
medallions and required domestic buyers to pay cash for the
yellow metal, among other measures.
Analysts said this would increase interest costs and hurt
margins for players like Titan.
However among stocks that gained, Financial Technologies
(India) Ltd ended up 2.6 percent after unit National
Spot Exchange Ltd on Wednesday said it would settle 55.37
billion rupees ($906 million) worth of outstanding forward
contracts over seven months, after earlier suspending trading in
these securities.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dollar firmer as U.S. 10-yr bond yields near 2-year high
* Oil steady above $109, bolstered by supply worries
* Shares buckle on Fed tapering bets
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data
(Editing by Anand Basu)