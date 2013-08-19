* BSE index falls 1.56 pct; NSE ends 1.69 pct lower * Rupee sags to record low despite government steps * FIIs extend sales in index futures, turn sellers in cash By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Aug 19 India's NSE index fell nearly 2 percent on Monday to its lowest close in 11 months, as blue chips slumped after a record low rupee aided fears of foreign selling and more steps by the central bank to stem dollar outflows. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield also rose to its highest level in five years, to pre-Lehman crisis levels, as the rupee fell to a record low of 62.82 to the dollar despite several efforts from policymakers to arrest the slide. The rupee's slide has fuelled expectations of more action from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which last week curbed outflows from companies and individuals, roiling stock and bond markets. Also, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended selling in index futures for a fourth day on Friday, totalling sales of 20.63 billion rupees ($334.31 million), indicating they are bracing for lower levels in cash shares in the near term, dealers said. "A depreciating rupee will result in increased costs for various companies, thereby impacting margins. Thus, even at lower stock prices, the valuations have not turned appealing," said Dipen Shah, head of Private Client Group Research, Kotak Securities. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.56 percent, or 290.66 points, to end at 18,307.52, adding to Friday's 4 percent fall, marking its lowest close in nearly four months. The broader NSE index slumped 1.69 percent, or 93.10 points, to end at 5,414.75, marking its lowest close since Sept. 11, 2012. Investors are also waiting to see if minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting due on Wednesday will provide some clarity on when it might start scaling back stimulus. Blue chips including ICICI Bank fell 5 percent on fears that foreign investors may pare their holdings in Indian stocks as the rupee hit a new low. Among other large cap stocks, ITC Ltd fell 2 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd slumped 4.1 percent. Bharti Airtel Ltd lost 5.4 percent, weighed down by concerns over higher foreign currency loans. Shares in Tata Motors Ltd fell 3.9 percent after Moody's said the company's shrinking market share in passenger and commercial vehicle sales was credit negative and would lead to weaker operating performance. Axis Bank Ltd plunged 5.8 percent adding to Friday's 8.8 percent fall after MSCI said it would exclude the bank from its standard and large-cap indexes. Titan Industries Ltd fell 2.4 percent after slumping 12.1 percent on Friday as the central bank banned imports of gold coins and medallions and required domestic buyers to pay cash for the yellow metal, among other measures. However among stocks that gained, technology shares such as Infosys Ltd rose 0.9 percent as a falling rupee was seen improving its realisations. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar steady but ripe for gains before Fed minutes * Oil above $110 on Egypt unrest, Fed policy worries * Core debt yields rise, knocking emerging markets * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)