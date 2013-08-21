* BSE index falls 1.86 pct; NSE ends 1.83 pct lower * FIIs turn net sellers of Indian shares for August * Book value of state-owned banks turns more opaque-MStanley By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Aug 21 Indian shares fell nearly 2 percent on Wednesday to close at their lowest in almost a year as blue chips slumped on fears of foreign investor selling after the rupee hit new lows ahead of a U.S. Fed report that may give details of its stimulus policy. Shares failed to hold on to nearly 2 percent gains seen earlier in the day after the Reserve Bank of India eased cash and bond holding rules for banks on Tuesday. Analysts said the market was losing confidence in the central bank's policies as its steps to ease cash, bond holding rules on Tuesday deviated from its earlier stance of tightening rupee liquidity. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have turned net sellers of Indian shares in August, looking to extend their selling streak for the third consecutive month. "First, the central bank needs to clarify its policy direction and second, the FIIs have not been aggressive sellers as yet and that will play out once news over QE tapering unfolds," said Sahil Kapoor, assistant vice-president of retail capital markets at Edelweiss Financial Services. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.86 percent, or 340.13 points, to end at 17,905.91, marking its lowest close since Sept. 11. The broader NSE index fell 1.83 percent, or 98.90 points, to end at 5,302.55 after earlier rising as much as 1.9 percent on the central bank's steps to ease cash and bond holding rules. Among blue chip stocks, ITC Ltd slumped 4.6 percent while Reliance Industries Ltd fell 5.1 percent. Shares of Indian IT majors fell on concerns about their valuations relative to the market and on fears that the rupee may regain some of its recent losses as it looks oversold at current levels. Infosys Ltd fell 1.5 percent while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended 1.1 percent lower. Most bank stocks were not able to hold on to gains made after the central bank eased cash and bond holding rules late on Tuesday. Book value or net worth of state-owned banks would become more opaque after the Reserve Bank of India eased bond holding rules, Morgan Stanley said in a report on Tuesday. State Bank of India Ltd fell 0.4 percent after earlier rising as much as 6.2 percent while Canara Bank Ltd ended 4.6 percent lower. Among private sector banks, ICICI Bank Ltd fell 0.1 percent after earlier rising as much as 6 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd ended 0.3 percent lower after earlier rising almost 9 percent. However, the NSE bank share index edged up 0.5 percent. Earlier, the index rose as much as 5.93 percent, led by gains among banks whose bulk of lending activities are financed by wholesale deposits. Yes Bank Ltd gained 5.1 percent while IndusInd Bank Ltd ended 6.4 percent higher. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar higher but under pressure ahead of Fed minutes * Oil slips below $110 as supply worries ease * Stocks dip but dollar gains as Fed minutes awaited * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)