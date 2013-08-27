* BSE index falls 3.18 pct; NSE ends 3.45 pct lower * FIIs extend selling streak to a seventh day * NSE bank index plunges over 5 pct By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Aug 27 Indian shares slumped over 3 percent on Tuesday, giving up nearly all their gains over the previous three sessions, as blue chips including HDFC plunged on worries the passage of a food security bill would worsen the country's fiscal deficit. The falls were accentuated as the rupee plunged to a record low of 66.075 to the dollar as the 1.35-trillion-rupee ($20.94 billion) bill providing subsidised grains passed by the lower house of parliament on Monday renewed doubts about the government's resolve to control spending ahead of elections due next year. The slump in both shares and the currency also comes after overseas investors have sold about $810 million worth of shares in the previous seven sessions through Monday, with global sentiment weakening further amid uncertainty about the prospect of military action against the Syrian government. The weak appetite for risk also eclipsed an announcement by Finance Minister P. Chidambaram that the government had approved infrastructure projects worth 1.83 trillion rupees ($28.38 billion), a step aimed at reviving economic growth and shoring up investor confidence. Analysts were sceptical about India's ability to attract funds for infrastructure projects in an economy growing at a decade-low of 5 percent. "There is negative sentiment for emerging markets and government has to take very strong steps at ground level which have been missing so far," said Navneet Munot, chief investment officer at SBI Mutual Fund. The benchmark BSE index slumped 3.18 percent, or 590.05 points, to close at 17,968.08, ending its three-day gaining streak. The broader NSE index fell 3.45 percent, or 189.05 points, to end at 5,287.45, closing below the psychologically important 5,300 level. Blue-chips led the decliners, with Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd ending down 7.8 percent, while ITC Ltd lost 3.1 percent. NSE bank index slumped 5.4 percent to mark its lowest close since January 2012 on continued worries over slowing growth and dimming prospects of RBI reversing its liquidity tightening measures any time soon as the rupee continue to make record lows. HDFC Bank Ltd plunged 8.1 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd ended 3.4 percent lower. IDFC Ltd slumped 16.5 percent, adding to Monday's 8.7 percent fall, after the Reserve Bank of India on Friday cut the limit that foreign investors can own in the infrastructure lender to 54 percent from 74 percent without giving a reason. Oil and Natural Gas Corp fell 3.3 percent, marking a fall of 6.3 percent in two days after it agreed to buy 10 percent in a gas field offshore Mozambique from Anadarko Petroleum Corp for $2.64 billion. However, among stocks that gained, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd rose 0.8 percent, clocking a fourth day of gains after the company said on Thursday it had launched a key generic drug which has sales of $194 million in the U.S. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Syria jitters buoy yen, Swiss franc; Aussie drops * Brent climbs above $111 as tension over Syria rises * Syria doubts drive up oil, yen; stocks slip * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Sunil Nair)