* BSE index gains 0.16 pct; NSE ends 0.05 pct lower
* IT shares surge as rupee hits record low
* FIIs sold about $1 bln worth of shares in eight sessions
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Aug 28 Indian shares ended flat on
Wednesday, recovering from a nearly 3 percent fall earlier in
the session, led by gains in software services exporters such as
Tata Consultancy Services, while banks recovered on value
buying.
Life Insurance Corporation was also spotted buying shares,
two dealers told Reuters, helping spark a recovery in shares.
India's state-run insurer is often seen as a buyer that will
step in to buy shares when markets are tumbling.
The rupee slumped to a record low below 68 to the
dollar on growing worries that foreign investors will continue
to sell out of a country facing stiff economic challenges and
volatile global markets.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold about $1 billion
worth of shares in the previous eight sessions through Tuesday,
with global sentiment weakening further amid uncertainty about
the prospect of U.S.-led military action against the Syrian
government.
"On bottom-up basis, India remains overweight, but on
top-down basis we are spoiled due to currency, which is why some
FIIs are trimming positions," said Samir Arora, Fund Manager,
Helios Capital.
"Endgame for the current decline would be the day rupee
stops falling alongside government measures like a substantial
diesel price hike," he added.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.16 percent, or 28.07
points, to end at 17,996.15, after earlier falling as much as
2.9 percent in the day.
The broader NSE index fell 0.05 percent, or 2.45
points, to end at 5,285, recovering from an earlier fall of 3.2
percent.
Shares of Indian software companies surged on expectations
of improving business prospects due to the rupee's depreciation
and a recovery in the U.S. market.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 3.8 percent
after earlier making its all-time high at 1,946.10 rupees while
Infosys Ltd gained 2 percent after earlier hitting its
52-week high at 3,130 rupees.
Multiple dealers said overseas funds from Singapore and Hong
Kong were active buyers of software service exporter shares on
every level, citing this as a defensive play on U.S. recovery.
Wipro Ltd gained 3.6 percent after the
announcement of its inclusion in the NSE 50-stock index,
or Nifty, effective Sept. 27.
Oil explorer Cairn India Ltd rose 5.3 percent with
Brent pushing above $117 and the U.S. benchmark at its highest
in more than two years, amid worries a possible military strike
against Syria may raise tensions in the Middle East.
Financial Technologies (India) Ltd rose 6.8
percent after it said on Tuesday that it has given a loan of
1.77 billion rupees to National Spot Exchange Limited, allowing
its commodities exchange unit to continue settlements with small
investors after last month suspending trading in forward
contracts.
However, the NSE Bank index ended 1.2 percent
lower after earlier falling as much as 5.7 percent. It has
fallen nearly 25 percent since mid-July, when the RBI started
tightening liquidity.
The continued selling in banking shares is a concern given
foreign investors have high ownership of Indian banks, traders
said .
ICICI Bank Ltd ended 0.8 percent lower after
earlier slumping 5.7 percent while Axis Bank Ltd fell
4.5 percent.
