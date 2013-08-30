* BSE index gains 1.19 pct; NSE ends 1.16 pct higher
* India's BSE index snaps 5-week losing streak
* Foreign investors sell over $1 bln worth of shares in 10
sessions
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Aug 30 India's benchmark index
rose over 1 percent in a volatile session on Friday, marking its
highest close in nearly two weeks as blue chip shares surged
tracking a rebound in the rupee for a second day, ahead of
April-June GDP data.
Ebbing prospects of a U.S.-led military strike against Syria
were also seen helping shares even as foreign investors sold
over $1 billion worth of shares in the previous 10 sessions
through Thursday.
The broader NSE index however fell 4.7 percent for August,
marking its biggest monthly fall in six, on continued concerns
about a slowing economy, flip-flop policy response and investors
pulling out of riskier assets globally on expectation of a
scaling back of U.S. monetary stimulus.
Apart from watching the rupee and flows, traders are hopeful
that some action on the ground alongside quick-fix solutions
like a diesel price hike, export benefits would cheer the share
market.
"There is a lot of compulsion to provide continuous support
to rupee and thereby stock markets in the near term," said G.
Chokkalingam, Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer at
Centrum Wealth Management.
The benchmark BSE index rose 1.19 percent, or
218.68 points, to end at 18,619.72, also ending 0.5 percent
higher for the week, snapping its five-week losing streak.
The broader NSE index rose 1.16 percent, or 62.75
points, to end at 5,471.80, although closing flat for the week.
Among blue chip shares, HDFC Bank Ltd rose 3.8
percent while Hindustan Unilever Ltd ended 4 percent
higher.
Software exporters gained to record highs on improving U.S.
business prospects.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 4.4 percent
after earlier hitting an all-time high of 2,050 rupees, while
Wipro Ltd gained 2.1 percent after touching a 52-week
high at 495 rupees.
Tech Mahindra Ltd rose 0.7 percent after Morgan
Stanley resumed coverage of its shares at "overweight" and a
target price of 1,650 rupees, saying they remain undervalued and
a re-rating can continue.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd also gained 0.2
percent, adding to Thursday's gains of 2.1 percent, on market
speculation the government may announce a hike in diesel prices
after parliament's monsoon session.
Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
surged 7.6 percent ahead of its inclusion in MSCI's emerging
markets and India indexes, effective from Monday.
However, among stocks that fell, Axis Bank Ltd
dropped 2.1 percent ahead of its exclusion from MSCI standard
and large cap indexes, effective Sept. 2.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)