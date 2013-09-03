* BSE index falls 3.45 pct; NSE ends 3.77 pct lower * NSE bank index marks lowest close in nearly 20 months * S&P says higher chance of India downgrade than Indonesia * Rupee weakens, hit further by fears of U.S. strikes on Syria By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian shares fell nearly 4 percent on Tuesday, retreating from a 2-1/2 week closing high in the previous session, as blue chip shares slumped as fears of military tensions in the Middle East roiled global markets. Russian radar detected two ballistic "objects" that were fired towards the eastern Mediterranean from the central part of the sea on Tuesday, state-run news agency RIA quoted the Defence Ministry as saying. The Defence Ministry declined immediate comment to Reuters. Israel later said it had carried out a joint missile test with the United States in the area, as President Barack Obama pushed lawmakers to back his plan to attack Syria. The Standard & Poor's reiteration of a more than one-in-three chance of a ratings downgrade for the country alongside Indian rupee's fall past 68 to the dollar to near a record low struck last week also weighed on stocks. The outlook remains weak as traders focus on waning hopes of a one-time diesel price hike and dwindling volumes on days of gains. "As fiscal deficit concerns weigh, the market may remain rangebound for remaining part of 2013. Valuations are still high in the context of economic slowdown and rupee movements," said Dinesh Thakkar, chairman and managing director at Angel Broking. The benchmark BSE index fell 3.45 percent, or 651.47 points, to end at 18,234.66, losing almost the entire gains made over the last four sessions. The broader NSE index slumped 3.77 percent, or 209.30 points, to end at 5,341.45, after earlier falling as much as 4.1 percent. Among blue-chip shares, Reliance Industries Ltd slumped 6.3 percent, while ITC Ltd lost 6.2 percent. Among private-sector banks, Axis Bank Ltd tumbled 9.4 percent while Yes Bank Ltd slumped 9.4 percent. The NSE bank index slumped 5.2 percent, marking its lowest close since January 2012. Hero MotoCorp Ltd lost 6.3 percent adding to Monday's 1.1 percent fall after the company's sales for August, at 459,996 units, came in lower than analysts' estimates. TVS Motor Co Ltd fell 4.7 percent after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "equalweight" saying the motorcycle maker could suffer from slowing volumes, rising capacity and low pricing power. However, among stocks that gained, Tech Mahindra Ltd rose 1.8 percent to hit a 52-week high after India's central bank increased the foreign shareholding limit in the software services provider. MphasiS Ltd rose 2.2 percent as BNP Paribas upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold" saying third-quarter earnings at the IT services provider were stronger than expected and on "cheap" valuations. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Bunds and yen rise, shares fall on Middle East tension * Oil edges up on China data, tighter supply * Shares, dollar rise on upbeat data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Sunil Nair)