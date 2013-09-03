* BSE index falls 3.45 pct; NSE ends 3.77 pct lower
* NSE bank index marks lowest close in nearly 20 months
* S&P says higher chance of India downgrade than Indonesia
* Rupee weakens, hit further by fears of U.S. strikes on
Syria
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept 3 Indian shares fell nearly 4
percent on Tuesday, retreating from a 2-1/2 week closing high in
the previous session, as blue chip shares slumped as fears of
military tensions in the Middle East roiled global markets.
Russian radar detected two ballistic "objects" that were
fired towards the eastern Mediterranean from the central part of
the sea on Tuesday, state-run news agency RIA quoted the Defence
Ministry as saying. The Defence Ministry declined immediate
comment to Reuters.
Israel later said it had carried out a joint missile test
with the United States in the area, as President Barack Obama
pushed lawmakers to back his plan to attack Syria.
The Standard & Poor's reiteration of a more than
one-in-three chance of a ratings downgrade for the country
alongside Indian rupee's fall past 68 to the dollar to near a
record low struck last week also weighed on stocks.
The outlook remains weak as traders focus on waning hopes of
a one-time diesel price hike and dwindling volumes on days of
gains.
"As fiscal deficit concerns weigh, the market may remain
rangebound for remaining part of 2013. Valuations are still high
in the context of economic slowdown and rupee movements," said
Dinesh Thakkar, chairman and managing director at Angel Broking.
The benchmark BSE index fell 3.45 percent, or
651.47 points, to end at 18,234.66, losing almost the entire
gains made over the last four sessions.
The broader NSE index slumped 3.77 percent, or
209.30 points, to end at 5,341.45, after earlier falling as much
as 4.1 percent.
Among blue-chip shares, Reliance Industries Ltd
slumped 6.3 percent, while ITC Ltd lost 6.2 percent.
Among private-sector banks, Axis Bank Ltd tumbled
9.4 percent while Yes Bank Ltd slumped 9.4 percent.
The NSE bank index slumped 5.2 percent, marking
its lowest close since January 2012.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd lost 6.3 percent adding to
Monday's 1.1 percent fall after the company's sales for August,
at 459,996 units, came in lower than analysts' estimates.
TVS Motor Co Ltd fell 4.7 percent after Morgan
Stanley downgraded the stock to "underweight" from "equalweight"
saying the motorcycle maker could suffer from slowing volumes,
rising capacity and low pricing power.
However, among stocks that gained, Tech Mahindra Ltd
rose 1.8 percent to hit a 52-week high after India's
central bank increased the foreign shareholding limit in the
software services provider.
MphasiS Ltd rose 2.2 percent as BNP Paribas
upgraded the stock to "buy" from "hold" saying third-quarter
earnings at the IT services provider were stronger than expected
and on "cheap" valuations.
(Editing by Sunil Nair)